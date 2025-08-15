Player That Stood Out for Chiefs in Preseason Opener
The Kansas City Chiefs played a good first game of the preseason last week. They played their starters, and some looked like they were ready to go for the regular season. The Chiefs came out firing from the opening whistle.
The Chiefs aim to have a great season this year, but it must come from getting better than last season. The Chiefs look like they have been putting in extra work in training camp.
In their first preseason game, they got to see what they wanted to. The offense, defense, and special teams looked sharp. That is a good sign for a team that has a lot of expectations for the upcoming NFL season. Some may say that is just preseason, but knowing the Chiefs, when they look good early, that usually carries on for the whole year. That is something they have been good at, and they are looking to keep making it look smooth and take the momentum into the season.
One thing that stood out for the Chiefs in their first preseason game with the special teams. And the player that stood out from all the players in that game was punter Matt Araiza. We know that Araiza has been in a punting battle in training camp, and the competition has been good for him. He has stepped up his game and is looking to secure his spot back as the Chiefs' punter. Ariza did just that and will look to continue to be great for the Chiefs.
Pro Football Network had Araiza has the best player for the Chiefs in Week 1 of the preseason.
Matt Araiza
Matt Araiza had about as good a day as a punter can have in the NFL against the Cardinals: in five boots, he totaled 285 yards (57.0 average and a long of 68) with two punts landing inside the 20-yard line.
Though they don't expect to punt much with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs have an absolute weapon as their punter. Araiza has an innate ability to flip the field from anywhere he punts it.
Araiza was the punter for the team last season, and he had a good season. Now he is looking to get better in 202,5 and what he showed in the first preseason game was that he was in mid-season form.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.