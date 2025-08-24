WATCH: Rookie Jeffrey Bassa Postgame Locker Room
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City Chiefs rookie linebacker Jeffrey Bassa spoke after Friday’s 29-27 preseason loss to the Chicago Bears.
To view his comments, watch below.
On grading himself over his first NFL preseason:
“I got good feedback going from the first preseason game into the second, what my highs were, block destructions and tackles. So, I feel like I proved myself in that aspect, that area. And also on special teams, making my blocks on special teams or running down and making plays on special teams.”
On what he feels he can bring to Chiefs this year:
“I’d have to say first and foremost, I'm a guy who can do it all on special teams for you, run down and make plays, or blow a guy up on KOR – kickoff return -- and punt return (team) as well as defensively, a linebacker, who can play the run, do his best job, on first and second downs, and also on third downs.”
On his first impressions of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense:
“Yeah, it was real great. Obviously, got 15 right there (Patrick Mahomes), so it's always great for the team to get back out there with the ball.
“Offense is, going up against them every day in practice, every day in St. Joe in training camp, guys that have real speed and who can make a lot of explosive plays, whether that's running the ball or passing the ball. So, very appreciative to have a lot of those guys on offense.”
