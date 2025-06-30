Will Chris Jones Have Another All-Pro Season in 2025?
The Kansas City Chiefs want to get better next season. One area that will be a big question mark is their defense. The defense lost a lot of players from last year's team, and the Chiefs are expected to be young next season on the defensive side of the ball. The good thing for the Chiefs is that they have been able to get the new players and have them play good football over the years.
Another thing that the Chiefs have on their defensive side of the ball is one of the best, if not the best, defensive players in the National Football League. Chris Jones has been a dominant force in the league for many years. Jones has been great for the Chiefs and has been one of their most consistent players. Last season, Jones had another great season.
Jones was the best at his respective position, and he was on the All-Pro team. Jones led the Chiefs' defense last season. And that was the strongest unit for the team as well. When the Chiefs needed a big play or needed an important stop, Jones was in the middle of it. Jones knows how to play the game at the highest level, and he is not looking to stop anytime soon.
In 2025, Jones will look to improve and have another All-Pro season. Jones is getting on his back nine of his career, but is not looking to slow down one bit. Jones wants more, and he even means another Super Bowl. Jones has that ugly taste in his mouth as well from losing last season in the Super Bowl. Jones wants to get back on that field and give his team the best chance to win.
All signs point to Jones having another All-Pro season. Nothing has shown up that is declining in Jones's game. Next season will be interesting to watch for Jones. He will be playing with a lot of young talent around him. And if they can play good football, they will not only benefit from him, but he can benefit from playing alongside them.
When you are on the field against the Chiefs' defense, you always have to be on the lookout for Jones getting after your quarterback. And next season, he will be doing more of that.
