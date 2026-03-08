Chiefs’ League Ranking in Roster Age is Revealing
The Kansas City Chiefs are entering an interesting time in their timeline, as the organization has been accustomed to competing for Super Bowls for nearly the last decade, but that came to a screeching halt this past season.
In addition to missing the playoffs with a 6-11 record, the Chiefs also lost Patrick Mahomes to a season-ending torn ACL, and the effects of that could carry over into next season. The 30-year-old quarterback is taking the rehab approach seriously, but he could still miss the first few weeks of the 2026 season.
If last season taught us anything, it was that this Chiefs' roster is not as close as it was perceived to be. The wear and tear of multiple Super Bowl appearances took a physical and mental toll on this team, and it was apparent in Kansas City's 1-9 record in one-score games.
The Chiefs' shortcomings in 2025 provided a harsh reality for the front office to acknowledge: This roster needs to be rebuilt. Evidently, Kansas City released Jawaan Taylor and Mike Danna before trading two-time All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.
Those moves have reshaped the roster, and according to Spotrac, the Chiefs are one of the youngest rosters in the league
Kansas City Ranked as Fourth-Youngest Roster in the NFL
This is somewhat surprising considering that Mahomes (30), Chris Jones (32), and Travis Kelce (36) have been on the roster for the entirety of this dynastic run. However, Kelce is technically not on the roster, as he is currently not under contract. Assessing the rest of the depth chart, there are several position groups littered with young players.
Offensive Line
- LT: Josh Simmons (23)
- LG: Kingsley Suamataia (23)
- C: Creed Humphrey (26)
- RG: Trey Smith (26)
- RT: Jaylon Moore (28)
Kansas City's starting offensive line does not feature a single player over 28 years old; the average age is 25.2 years. That number could be lower if the Chiefs take an offensive tackle and start that player over Moore at right tackle.
Wide Receiver
- WR1: Rashee Rice (25)
- WR2: Xavier Worthy (22)
- WR3: Jalen Royals (23)
This depth chart will be updated as the offseason progresses, so there will be alterations, but the average age is 23.3 years. In a draft class that provides a plethora of options at the position, the Chiefs' age at wide receiver could look very similar next season.
Overall Thoughts
Kansas City has other positions, including secondary, which is currently occupied by several young and mostly unproven players who need to develop into regular starters in 2026. This is also the mold that the Chiefs need to adopt, with Mahomes entering the second phase of his career and Jones nearing the end of his career. The next chapter of the Mahomes era will feature surrounding the three-time Super Bowl MVP almost exclusively with younger players.
