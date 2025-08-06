3 Chiefs Land in Top 10 Defensive Position Rankings
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking for revenge this season following their crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Luckily for the Chiefs, they've built a system that allows them to be one of the best teams in the league every single year. They've become the 'villain' of the NFL in today's league, as the Chiefs just don't go away.
The Chiefs' success can be attributed to their excellent scouting process. They have focused on bringing in young talent and nurturing their development within a winning environment. As we approach 2025, the Chiefs boast several star players on their roster who deserve recognition.
It just so happens that three players landed in the top-ten of their respective defensive positions, according to Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports. Here's a quick look at each of those players.
Chris Jones (#2 IDL)
Jones came in at No.2, behind Dexter Lawrence of the New York Giants. The two have had a constant battle for the top spot since Aaron Donald's retirement.
"A future Hall of Famer and three-time champion, Jones has logged at least 20 quarterback hits in six of his last seven NFL seasons," Benjamin wrote. Jones notched his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl nod last season after totaling 37 tackles, nine tackles for a loss and five sacks.
Nick Bolton (#4 LB)
Bolton came in behind Fred Warner (1), Roquan Smith (2) and Zack Baun (3).
"His reputation might be slightly inflated by Kansas City's dynastic run, but he's still a tackle machine for Steve Spagnuolo's unit," said Benjamin. Since being drafted, Bolton has eclipsed 100+ tackles in three out of his four seasons and likely would've done so again in 2023, but he missed nine games.
Bolton signed a three-year, $45 million deal to remain in the middle of Kansas City's defense.
Trent McDuffie (#4 CB)
The Chiefs' first-round pick from 2022 only trailed Patrick Surtain II (1), Derek Stingley Jr (2) and Sauce Gardner (3).
"A versatile chess piece for Steve Spagnuolo, McDuffie's strength is staying around the ball in a variety of ways, including on blitzes," Benjamin wrote. McDuffie is coming off of the best season of his career thus far, totaling 59 tackles, 13 passes defended and two interceptions in 2024.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.