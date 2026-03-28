Chiefs Could Have Swing Votes at This Week’s League Meetings
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Philadelphia used the Tush Push multiple times to ice a 20-17 win at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2, the controversial play seemed to write its own death sentence.
The Chiefs beat the play on a few snaps, but officials couldn’t accurately officiate it. Replays showed Eagles linemen moving ahead of the snap. Then, a strange development started to take the league by storm.
Defenses figured out how to finally stop it.
Plus, Kareem Hunt’s short-yardage percentage eclipsed league-wide Tush Push success.
And only 12 months after the play nearly landed on the ash heap of NFL history, falling two votes shy of abolishment, it’s not even on the league’s list of rule-change proposals ahead of the annual league meeting. To pass, any measure must receive at least 24 votes from the 32 member clubs.
So, Steve Spagnuolo and Chris Jones will still have to diffuse it. Even though they don’t figure to play Philadelphia – after Eagles meetings in each of the last five seasons, including two Super Bowls. But Kansas City will get the Bills for a seventh consecutive season, and the Bills have forged their own version of the play. This year, Kansas City visits Josh Allen in his new Highmark Stadium.
On the flip side, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy could emerge from their laboratory with a Chiefs-style Tush Push to utilize new players Justin Fields and Khyiris Tonga. Kansas City hasn’t run a quarterback sneak with Patrick Mahomes since he dislocated his kneecap in 2019.
Playing rules and bylaw resolution proposals, 2026
The Tush Push was hard enough to officiate. But in 2026, replacement officials are on track to officiate that play – and every play. With the league and referees union mired in stalemate CBA discussions, the competition committee has proposed two 2026 rules changes to mitigate potential season-altering officiating errors.
Those two proposals:
- “To allow League personnel to consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called on the field.”
- “For one year only, to allow the NFL Officiating Department to correct clear and obvious misses made by on-field officials that impact the game, in the event that there is a work stoppage involving the game officials represented by the NFL Referees Association.”
Clark Hunt will spend some time with Dave Toub, his assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, before voting on the other rules-change proposals from the competition committee.
- To permit the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game.
- To eliminate the kicking team's incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line.
- To modify the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team players in the setup zone.
Hunt will consult closely with Brett Veach before voting on the bylaw amendments proposed by two of the Chiefs’ AFC counterparts.
- “By Pittsburgh; to make permanent the change implemented during the 2025 season that permits clubs to have one video or phone call with no more than five prospective Unrestricted Free Agent during the Two-Day Negotiation Period, and to permit clubs to make travel arrangements with such players upon agreeing to terms.”
- “By Cleveland; to allow draft selections to be traded up to five (5) seasons in the future.”
Other competition committee proposals up for discussion
- To establish the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend as business days to provide clubs with personnel notices (transactions memos) during the first weekend after the roster reduction.
- To permit players on reserve/PUP to begin a 21-day practice period after the club’s second game of the regular season.
- To permit the New York office to adjust the procedures and related dates and deadlines for the final roster reduction to accommodate an international game scheduled in the first week of the regular season.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert