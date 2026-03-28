Chiefs Could Have Swing Votes at This Week’s League Meetings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – When Philadelphia used the Tush Push multiple times to ice a 20-17 win at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2, the controversial play seemed to write its own death sentence.

The Chiefs beat the play on a few snaps, but officials couldn’t accurately officiate it. Replays showed Eagles linemen moving ahead of the snap. Then, a strange development started to take the league by storm.

Defenses figured out how to finally stop it.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Plus, Kareem Hunt’s short-yardage percentage eclipsed league-wide Tush Push success.

And only 12 months after the play nearly landed on the ash heap of NFL history, falling two votes shy of abolishment, it’s not even on the league’s list of rule-change proposals ahead of the annual league meeting. To pass, any measure must receive at least 24 votes from the 32 member clubs.

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) reacts during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

So, Steve Spagnuolo and Chris Jones will still have to diffuse it. Even though they don’t figure to play Philadelphia – after Eagles meetings in each of the last five seasons, including two Super Bowls. But Kansas City will get the Bills for a seventh consecutive season, and the Bills have forged their own version of the play. This year, Kansas City visits Josh Allen in his new Highmark Stadium.

On the flip side, Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy could emerge from their laboratory with a Chiefs-style Tush Push to utilize new players Justin Fields and Khyiris Tonga. Kansas City hasn’t run a quarterback sneak with Patrick Mahomes since he dislocated his kneecap in 2019.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) runs in for a touchdown during the first half New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Playing rules and bylaw resolution proposals, 2026

The Tush Push was hard enough to officiate. But in 2026, replacement officials are on track to officiate that play – and every play. With the league and referees union mired in stalemate CBA discussions, the competition committee has proposed two 2026 rules changes to mitigate potential season-altering officiating errors.

Those two proposals:

“To allow League personnel to consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called on the field.”

“For one year only, to allow the NFL Officiating Department to correct clear and obvious misses made by on-field officials that impact the game, in the event that there is a work stoppage involving the game officials represented by the NFL Referees Association.”

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid speaks to referee Shawn Hochuli (83) during the second half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Clark Hunt will spend some time with Dave Toub, his assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, before voting on the other rules-change proposals from the competition committee.

To permit the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game.

To eliminate the kicking team's incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line.

To modify the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team players in the setup zone.

Dec 31, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Harrison Butker (7) kicks the opening kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Hunt will consult closely with Brett Veach before voting on the bylaw amendments proposed by two of the Chiefs’ AFC counterparts.

“By Pittsburgh; to make permanent the change implemented during the 2025 season that permits clubs to have one video or phone call with no more than five prospective Unrestricted Free Agent during the Two-Day Negotiation Period, and to permit clubs to make travel arrangements with such players upon agreeing to terms.”

“By Cleveland; to allow draft selections to be traded up to five (5) seasons in the future.”

Feb 14, 2024; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks as owner Clark Hunt and wife Tavia Hunt and play-by-play announcer Mitch Holthus listen during the celebration of the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Other competition committee proposals up for discussion

To establish the Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend as business days to provide clubs with personnel notices (transactions memos) during the first weekend after the roster reduction.

To permit players on reserve/PUP to begin a 21-day practice period after the club’s second game of the regular season.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs laterally to find an open receiver. He gets the pass off before Kansas City's Felix Anundike-Uzomah sacks him during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs in Orchard Park, Nov.17, 2024. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images