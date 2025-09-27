Chiefs Explain Approach in Attempt to Continue Dubious Ravens Streak
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Derrick Henry has fumbled in three straight games for only the second time in his decorated career. The Chiefs (1-2) are hoping to extend that streak when they host the Ravens (1-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Two of Henry’s fumbles this season have devastated the Ravens, one in the season-opening loss at Buffalo and another in Monday’s loss to the Lions. The streak is highly uncharacteristic of the All-Pro running back, who didn’t commit his third career fumble until his fourth NFL season. He went the entire 2023 campaign in Tennessee without a single fumble.
Henry’s teams have lost each of their last six games (2020-25) when he’s lost a fumble.
Here’s everything the Chiefs said this week about Henry’s recent case of fumbleitis.
Defensive tackle Chris Jones:
“Well, Derrick Henry is one of the best running backs in the league, fumbles or not, and I think that's new territory for him. Because you look over the years, he's not a big fumbler. So, I'm quite sure he's working on it this week and the next few weeks to make sure he has the ball high and tight. But it's also an opportunity for us to have somebody grab him first … well, two people grab him first, .”
Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo:
“I don't know. I mean, maybe it's the same on offense; we always talk about getting turnovers in bunches, right? Maybe that happens to the offense, too, the same way. I've never looked at him as a fumbler. I know he's had a couple in these past two games, but we try to attack the football and get them on the ground. Yeah, and anybody that touches it for them, we’d like to do it. We haven't had that. I think we might have forced one or two out and haven't gotten them. I mean, it was nice to get to two interceptions last week.
“Really to slow this crew down, somehow, some way, we got to find a turnover or two in there and give the offense some field position.”
Defensive end George Karlaftis:
“I mean, that's always an emphasis. I mean, we've played him enough to where we have so much respect for him. We're not just expecting every time you're going to punch the ball out, it's going to be a fumble, just because of what's happened recently. But that's for every defensive player, I'd say across the league, there's been an emphasis on punching the ball, and we're going to try to do that no matter who's the back.”
