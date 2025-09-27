Broadcast Boards: Mahomes Can Establish This NFL Record With Win
Notes for broadcasters in preparation for Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Baltimore Ravens matchup.
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Unique notes, trends and stats to help play-by-play announcers and color analysts prepare for the Week 4 contest at Arrowhead Stadium between the Chiefs (1-2) and Ravens (1-2) on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
When the Chiefs have the ball:
- QB Patrick Mahomes passed for 224 yards and one TD with no INTs last week. Has zero INTs in seven of his past eight home starts, including playoffs. Is 5-1 with 15 TDs (14 pass, one rush) and three INTs and a 113.9 rating in six career starts vs. Baltimore, including playoffs, with passer rating of at least 100.0 in each of past five. Has 107 career wins as starter, including playoffs, and can surpass Russell Wilson (107) for most ever by starting QB in first nine NFL seasons.
- RB Isiah Pacheco led team with season-high 45 rush yards last week. Has 75-plus scrimmage yards and rush TD in each of two career games vs. Baltimore, including playoffs.
- RB Kareem Hunt had first rush TD of season in Week 3. Had rush TD in his last game vs. Baltimore (11/12/23 with Cleveland).
- TE Travis Kelce aims for third in row with four-plus catches. Has 100-plus receiving yards and TD catch in two of his past three vs. Baltimore, including playoffs.
- WR Tyquan Thornton led team with career highs in catches (five) and receiving yards (71), and had TD catch last week. Aims for third in row with 55-plus receiving yards and receiving TD.
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster had 55 receiving yards in Week 3 and has 55 receiving yards in two of three games this season. Has seven-plus catches in two of his past three vs. Baltimore.
- WR Hollywood Brown aims for his sixth in row with four-plus catches. Has TD catch in only career game vs. Baltimore (10/29/23).
- LB Roquan Smith aims for seventh in row with seven-plus tackles and third in row with TFL. Had seven tackles, TFL and INT in last meeting.
- LB Odafe Oweh had first TFL of season in Week 3.
- DT John Jenkins had season-high eight tackles and first TFL of season last week.
- CB Nate Wiggins aims for third in row with PD.
- S Kyle Hamilton led team with nine tackles last week. Aims for fourth in row with five-plus tackles. Aims for his third in row on road with PD.
- S Malaki Starks (rookie) aims for fourth in row with seven-plus tackles.
When the Ravens have the ball
- QB Lamar Jackson completed 21 of 27 attempts (77.8 pct.) for 288 yards and three TDs with 0 INTs and 148.1 passer rating last week. Also had 35 rush yards. Can become first QB ever with two-plus TD passes, 0 INTs and passer rating of at least 125.0 in his team’s first four games of season. Can become fifth QB ever with two-plus TD passes and 90.0-plus passer rating in 12 straight games, including playoffs. Has 31 TDs (27 pass, 4 rush) and two INTs with 123.0 rating in 11 road starts since 2024, including playoffs. Totaled 395 yards (273 pass, 122 rush) in last meeting. Leads NFL with nine TD passes and 141.8 passer rating in 2025.
- RB Derrick Henry rushed for 50 yards and TD last week. Has rush TD in two of three games this season. Aims for his fourth in row on road with rush TD, including playoffs. Has 764 scrimmage yards (109.1 per game) and nine rush TDs in seven career games vs. Kansas City, including playoffs.
- TE Mark Andrews led team with season highs in catches (six), receiving yards (91) and receiving TDs (two) last week, his 11th career game with two-plus receiving TDs, fifth-most ever by TE.
- WR Zay Flowers has 75-plus receiving yards in two of three games this season.
- WR Rashod Bateman set season highs in catches (five) and receiving yards (63), along with first TD catch of season in Week 3. Had 53 receiving yards in last meeting.
- WR DeAndre Hopkins has 50-plus receiving yards in each of seven career games vs. Chiefs, including playoffs. Had 437 receiving yards and four receiving TDs in 10 games with K.C. last season.
- DT Chris Jones had first sack of season last week. Aims for third in row with TFL. Had sack and FF in last meeting.
- DE George Karlaftis set career highs in tackles (10) and TFL (three) and had sack and PD in Week 3. Has sack in two of three games this season, and in three of his past four overall, including playoffs.
- LB Nick Bolton led team with season-high 14 tackles and had two TFL and PD last week. Aims for his eighth in row with five-plus tackles, including playoffs.
- CB Jaylen Watson had seven tackles, two PD and first INT of season in Week 3. Aims for his fourth in row with six-plus tackles. Has PD in two of past three. Had 11 tackles and PD in last meeting.
- CB Chris Roland-Wallace had second career INT last week.
