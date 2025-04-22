There Are No Shortage of Draft Needs for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs aim to bounce back from an unexpected end to their season. Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network believes the Chiefs' offensive line is arguably their most pressing need. However, it is far from their only need heading into the draft.
"The Kansas City Chiefs' season ended in the ultimate disappointment of a crushing Super Bowl loss. They have an experienced front office, so we should not expect them to overreact, but the Philadelphia Eagles highlighted some flaws in this team, especially at left tackle," Rolfe said.
"With the move on offense, the defense has become the area of biggest need. Those needs revolve around replacing their pending free agents. Chris Jones is surrounded by tole players, but there are not many players who profile as high-upside additions. Spending an early draft pick on the position could change that."
Rolfe noted that while the Chiefs' offense has received most of the attention and blame for their Super Bowl loss, Kansas City's defense needs just as much help. The draft will give the Chiefs a chance to add quality talent to their roster.
"At EDGE, George Karlaftis is a high-end option, but the rest of the group tends to be more role players than high-impact players. To add more potentially impactful talent, they could benefit from getting a pass rusher on Day 1 or Day 2. At safety, it is about replacing a star in Justin Reid. The dependable veteran has been a comforting presence, and they need a high-IQ player to come in and replace him," Rolfe said.
"On offense, the offensive line remains a concern. They re-signed Trey Smith but traded away Joe Thuney. They may be happy rolling into the season with Mike Caliendo starting, but they should at least add some competition for him. Similarly, they should look to add some insurance and competition at left tackle in case their gamble on Jaylon Moore does not pay off."
The Chiefs have several players entering the last season of their deals, which means they may move on from multiple well-known players next offseason. The Chiefs could help soften the blow of those expected departures with young, talented players on affordable contracts on the roster.
"It will be intriguing to see if the Chiefs also look to address either running back or tight end on Day 3 of the draft. Isiah Pacheco and Travis Kelce are in the final years of their deal, so the Chiefs may look for some late-round talent they can develop into a bigger role in 2025," Rolfe said.
