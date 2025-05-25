3 Easiest Quarterbacks on Chiefs 2025 Schedule
The Kansas City Chiefs will run into a gauntlet of outstanding quarterbacks throughout the season, including multiple matchups against Justin Herbert, Bo Nix, and Geno Smith. However, this is the price of being a championship contender for as long as the Chiefs have, and there is no stopping them until someone consistently does.
Kansas City's defense has been led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who has put on masterclass performances against some of the best quarterbacks in the game. This season, he will do so again a few times with another great group of defensive talent. However, if an off game happens at the right time, he could have some get-right games for his unit.
With that in mind, let's look at the three easiest passers the Chiefs will play in 2025.
Russell Wilson, New York Giants
It wasn't long ago when Wilson was on top of the world as one of the best passers in the league, consistently throwing the most beautiful deep passes you will ever see. Now, he is seemingly a shell of himself and no longer considered a top-half quarterback, much less an average one. He is only holding his spot for first-round pick Jaxon Dart.
Wilson wasn't much of a challenge on Christmas Day when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. This was the Chiefs' get-right game late in the campaign ahead of their run to a third consecutive Super Bowl. It will likely be the same on primetime in Week 3.
Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones, Indianapolis Colts
As someone who was a fan of Richardson coming out of Florida, it's been disappointing to see this type of play from such a rare-gifted passer. His decision-making, mechanics, and accuracy have been major problems as a starter, and his tap-out against Houston turned a lot of people off, leading to the Colts signing Jones as competition this offseason.
Jones is who he is at this point in his career. If Richardson can maintain even a level of consistent, sufficient play, he will be a major threat to Spagnuolo's defense. However, that's quite an "if" at this time.
Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans
Ward enters the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft. He remains a relative unknown in the league, and there is little to know what he will be like with the Chiefs' travel to Nashville in Week 16. The former Miami Hurricane is a gifted passer with a skill set resembling Packers signal-caller Jordan Love.
However, Ward will likely be hindered by decision-making and mechanical issues during his rookie year and a first-year quarterback facing Spagnuolo's defense seems like a mismatch altogether.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.