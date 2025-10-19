Reid Discusses Rice Return, Rare Shutout
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium following Sunday’s 31-0 win over the Raiders.
To view his comments, watch and read below:
Opening statement:
“All right, as far as the injuries go, really, Norman-Lott, Omarr, he's really the only one. He hurt his knee and then we'll get an MRI and see how he is tomorrow, exactly what it is. Other than that, the guys did a nice job there as far as that goes. Great, great win. Appreciate our fans. They're unbelievable, how loud they are, how disruptive they are for an opposing team. We appreciate that.
“There's all kinds of good stats to go over. I'm not sure I can cover them all, but the media, you can do your homework and get them. But there's a lot of people that played really well, and I'm proud of them for that, coming off an emotional win against the Lions, and then coming into this thing and playing with the energy that we played with.
“I thought the coordinators had great plans. Like I said, all three phases contributed. So, between Spags and Nags (Steve Spagnuolo and Matt Nagy), they both did a great job with their game plans. The guys bought into them. And then Dave (Toub), obviously, (Harrison) Butker is back now. He got a couple field goals under his belt and he’s killing that ball right now. So, it's a good thing. And (Matt) Araiza had a nice day punting. So, all in all, it was just a good day.
“And my heart goes out to Pete (Carroll). Pete and I've been doing this a long time, so you see him, and he gets that the team with the injuries, man; just crushing for him, especially when 98 (Maxx Crosby) goes out of the game. I mean, that's a tough thing for a guy to go through, and I know it's the Raiders, and I know we like to get after the Raiders, but you hate seeing that happen, to happen to his players. He had a couple different injuries that took place there, so tough deal, but he's a good football coach.”
On the play of Rashee Rice:
“Yeah, I thought, listen, it was great to have him back. I think you saw, I think you saw him, the trust that Pat (Mahomes) has in him, which is so important for Pat and the guys. It was great. I thought the whole receiving crew did a nice job, but it was great to have him back in there. The energy he brings I just think is tremendous.”
On Rice’s second touchdown reception, whether it was Mahomes’ first read on the play:
“It was today.”
On both sides playing so well, getting a shutout and complementary football:
“Yeah, yeah, no, it's great. I mean, anytime you can have a kind of a win like that, fourth quarter like that, where you can run the ball every snap, at this level, it's a good thing. I appreciate the energy that most, by just the guys, their whole frame of mind, was solid. And we got a good team coming in again this week (Washington), so we got to make sure that we're more solid there each side.”
On Rice’s return opening the offense for everybody:
“Yeah, he did. I mean, he did a great job. I was a little cautious with him on how many plays and all that, but I thought he came out and functioned at a high level for being gone for all that time. I mean, it's crazy that he can come back and do what he did, and do it at the level that he did it at.
“But we'll gradually build him. We'll build him up. We'll get his reps up here a little bit. And as we go, you gotta be careful with that when somebody's been off for a while. So, but listen, I thought all of them together did some really good things. And then at the end, Xavier (Worthy) had another round that he did very well with. So, there's a lot of things happening there that are positive.”
On Raiders rookie Ashton Jeanty:
“Yeah, that running back’s a good player. I mean, I was really impressed with him up to this point. You know, he's tough to bring down, and a good receiver. So, for our guys to do what they did, I thought was tremendous. Always starts up front with the big guys, and when they take care of their job on both sides of the ball, normally good things happen.”
On Trey Smith’s status, and how Mike Caliendo did in his place:
“Yeah, I didn't mention Trey. Yeah, Trey's back did lock up on him, so we've got to just see. Hopefully it's nothing, but you're right. We’ll just see how he does. And then Caliendo did a nice job of coming in. (Jaylon) Moore filled in again, and did a nice job there. So, all in all, it was a good job there.”
On the backup players getting valuable experience on both sides:
“Yeah, they are. We got everybody in the game. Without pouring it on, some of these questions, we have to play the Raiders again, but yeah, it was great to do.
“Yeah, very seldom . That doesn't happen very often. So, it was good. I mean, it's a great thing to have. Yeah, a compliment to our guys for the job they did.”
