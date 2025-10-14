Young-at-Heart Leaders Clash Sunday at Arrowhead

Feb 5, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands with head coach Andy Reid during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
“We've been giving him a lot of Geritol,” Reid quipped, “and he really has progressed.”
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, center, talks to quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) next to tight end Travis Kelce (87) before a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 26-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK
The problem, as the ensuing silence awkwardly conveyed, is that most players have never heard of Geritol, the vitamin mix used primarily by aging adults in the 1900s. Toss it into an old shopping cart along with Ben Gay, Tums and Tylenol.
But just as his team remarkably rebounded from 13 penalties in Week 5 to zero in Sunday night’s 30-17 win over Detroit, Reid doesn’t repeat mistakes. That’s why he’s able to reach players 40 years younger.
Dec 23, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll greets Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid following a 38-31 Seattle victory at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images / Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Sunday's postgame locker room
That 67-year-old communication style was on display Sunday night in Kansas City’s victorious locker room. A few minutes after separating an emotional game-ending fight between Brian Branch and JuJu Smith-Schuster, the witty Reid began his postgame speech. As the room quieted to listen to its ageless leader, Reid asked whether every player had returned from the field.
“Yeaaaaaaaahhhhh,” Smith-Schuster screamed, bounding in from the showers with his bloody nose. Credit Reid with a genius script that caused a locker room to erupt in euphoria.
Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch (32) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) get into a fight after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Reid might meet his match on Sunday, though. While age is simply a number, ageless counterpart Pete Carroll has the highest number in NFL history. And we’re not talking about cholesterol.
The Las Vegas Raiders head coach is widely known in league circles for defying his age by firing passes to receivers, sprinting around drills at practices and generally stunning younger players with his knowledge of popular culture.
Oldest active coaches square off Sunday
One thing’s for sure, though. Neither Reid nor Carroll are your grandfather’s George Halas. Courtesy of Elias Sports Bureau, here are the oldest individuals in history to serve as head coaches in an NFL game, entering this week (ages as of this Sunday, listed by years and days; *--active).
1. Pete Carroll, 74-034*
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
2. Romeo Crennel, 73-199
Dec 30 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Romeo Crennel on his sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
3. George Halas, 72-318
Chicago Bears quarterback Bill Wade, center, is being in charge here even though Bears head coach George Halas, left, and defensive star Dick Evey, the former Tennessee great, are present. Wade, a local favorite who starred at Vanderbilt, was host of a dinner on Aug. 27, 1965, for the Bears after the team arrived in town for their NFL exhibition with the Los Angeles Rams. / Jimmy Ellis / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
4. Marv Levy, 72-139
Buffalo Bills head coach Marv Levy before his first game back from his prostate surgery in 1996. / Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
5. Bill Belichick, 71-266
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the sidelines in 2023. / Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
6. Tom Coughlin, 69-125
Sep 29, 2013; Kansas City, MO, USA; New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin watches play on the sidelines during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 31-7. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
7. Bruce Arians, 69-098
Arizona Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians talks with quarterback Drew Stanton during a preseason game against Oakland Raiders at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2016. / Cheryl Evans/azcentral sports / USA TODAY NETWORK
8. Dick Vermeil, 69-063
Dec. 11, 2005; Irving, Texas USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Dick Vermeil reacts after a call during the 3rd quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Texas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Tim Heitman-Imagn Images (c) Copyright 2005 Tim Heitman / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
9. Ted Marchibroda, 67-287
Dec 15, 1996; Charlotte, NC, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach Ted Marchibroda on the sideline against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images / RVR Photos-Imagn Images
10. Andy Reid, 67-214*
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrates while being interviewed by CBS commentator Jim Nantz after winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
