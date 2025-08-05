The Chiefs are Going to Look Different in the Backfield
The Kansas City Chiefs aim to improve their offense this season. Throughout the offseason, they have been dedicated to enhancing their performance and differentiating themselves from previous seasons. In recent years, the Chiefs have not showcased the explosive, fast-scoring offense that fans have come to expect. The team has struggled to score points, and they are determined to return to their high-scoring ways and perform at the level they know they are capable of.
The moves the Chiefs have made this offseason have significantly improved their chances for success on the offensive side of the ball. With the best head coach, Andy Reid, and the top quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes, their offense is poised to excel. Both Reid and Mahomes are committed to achieving more for their team and are seeking ways to enhance their performance. Their long-standing collaboration has been effective, and together they are focused on finding new ways to elevate their game.
When people talk about the Chiefs' offense being better this season, everyone brings up the passing game. But the Chiefs want to improve the run game as well. That is something that the Chiefs struggled with all last season as well. The Chiefs were not able to find their stride with their running backs last season, especially after starting running back Isiah Pacheco went down with an injury.
But this offseason, Pacheco got back to 100 percent, and now he is looking to have a good year as well.
The way the Chiefs will run the ball this season can look different. The Chiefs not only have Pacheco but they have veteran running backs Kareem Hunt and Elijah Mitchell, too. Those two backs cannot carry the load like they used to, but they are still two veterans who can be in the mix and help the Chiefs run the ball well.
Instead of leading with mostly one running back this season, the Chiefs can be looking towards going for a multiple-back system. That is something that can be better for the offense and can keep fresh legs on the field for the Chiefs, especially towards the end of games.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.