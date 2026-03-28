Assessing Current State of Chiefs’ Offensive Units

The Kansas City Chiefs are in the midst of a monumental offseason, which has already featured plenty of moving parts, with several players departing Kansas City via free agency or trade.

After free agency, which has essentially concluded, the next step in the offseason process is the draft. Kansas City owns nine draft picks in the 2026 NFL Draft , including two first-round picks, which were supplied by trading cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams.

While the Chiefs' front office did a solid job of recouping picks and adding to the roster with limited resources, the team still has several areas in need of improvement heading into next month's draft. With all that being said, here is an evaluation of where things currently stand with the offensive side of the ball.

Quarterback

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For nearly the last decade, and looking into the foreseeable future, Patrick Mahomes is undoubtedly the franchise quarterback. Unfortunately, the 30-year-old quarterback suffered a torn ACL late in the season, which raised concerns for his availability at the start of next season. However, Mahomes appears to be ahead of his schedule in his rehab process, as the three-time MVP posted a video this week of himself throwing passes. His due diligence echoes what he told reporters earlier this offseason.

“I mean, obviously, I think the long term, I want to be ready for Week 1. The doctor said that I could be, but I can't predict what's going to happen throughout the process," Mahomes said in January. "But that's my goal. And so, I'll try to prepare myself to be ready to play in that Week 1 and have no restrictions. You want to be out there healthy and giving us the best chance to win.”

Running Back

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Kansas City's rushing attack over the last two seasons had been ineffective, with Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt leading the backfield.

The Chiefs made sure that the running game would not be an issue moving forward, signing former Seattle Seahawks running back to a three-year, $43.05 million contract. Kansas City then paired the Super Bowl LX MVP with Emari Demercado.

Wide Receiver

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) runs with the ball past Dallas Cowboys safety Malik Hooker (28) during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Kansas City's wide receiver corps is filled with ambiguity heading into the upcoming draft, as Rashee Rice is entering the final year of his rookie contract and Xavier Worthy has yet to develop into a legitimate pass-catching option.

The Chiefs could invest one of their two first-round picks on a wide receiver, including Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson.

Offensive Line

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) celebrate a touchdown carry by running back Kareem Hunt (29) (center) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Kansas City's pass protection issues were overblown, as the offensive line dealt with a slew of injuries, which led to the struggles up front.

With Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Jaylon Moore, the Chiefs possess a top-10 offensive line in the league.