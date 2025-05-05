Chiefs Bassa's Heartwarming Reasons to Wearing No. 31
The Kansas City Chiefs' new draft class has been put through a whirlwind of emotions since hearing their names get called in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs had drafted seven new players for the 2025 campaign, one of whom hails from Oregon.
The former Ducks linebacker turned Chiefs linebacker, Jeffrey Bassa has been one of the more positive Chiefs rookie thus far through the rookie minicamp. Not only is he putting in the hardwork, his contagious energy has been felt within the media room.
Bassa has worn a few numbers in his career, most recently wearing the number two with the Ducks this past season. Now able to choose a number that will represent him going into his professional career, the meanings behind it are both heartwarming.
"So, the first reason was for my teammate, Khyree Jackson, who was on the Minnesota Vikings. He passed away, and he wore 31 when he got drafted to go Vikings last year. So I wanted to honor him," Bassa said in his press conference on Sunday.
Jackson, also a former Oregon Duck product, was involved in a car accident, as Bassa made it a nice testament to honoring him, going into his professional career.
"I just want to say rest in peace to my brother, Khyree Jackson. Got a guy who was very passionate for the game, and a guy that I remember having a lot of conversations about, just about, you know, life, and then, as well as him being hard on me and me being hard on him, so, yeah, I wanted to honor him."
The second reason that Bassa chose to wear number 31 for the foreseeable future is also meaningful, as he did so to honor his family, primarily his sisters.
"As well as a little bit of reasoning for my family as well. I got three sisters, and I'm the only boy, so I kind of seen the three and the one go hand in hand. But yeah, those are the main two reasons."
The Chiefs' fifth-round draft pick is looking to not only make a name for himself and become known as the Chiefs' linebacker that dons number 31, but also to honor those he holds close to him.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.