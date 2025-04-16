Chiefs Finally Address Glaring Need in Recent Mock Draft
After their humbling loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs entered the offseason determined to improve their roster as much as possible with relatively limited resources. The Chiefs aim to remain one of the best teams in the league.
However, to ensure that happens, the Chiefs must continue having a productive free agency and a solid haul in the upcoming NFL Draft. Kansas City must do all it can to have a successful draft. Although they have a late first-round draft pick, the Chiefs can still find quality talent.
Adam Rank of NFL.com released his first-round projections for every team in the NFL Draft. He believes the Rams will find the quality talent they are looking for at the end of the first round. Rank projected the Chiefs to select offensive lineman Josh Simmons from Ohio State.
"Chiefs, you need to get tougher in the trenches. I'm not sure if you're accomplishing that on the offensive side of the ball by trading away All-Pro talent like, even if the guard was exposed when he slid over to tackle last season, especially in the Super Bowl," Rank said.
"Yes, you signed Jaylon Moore, but he's just one (relatively unproven) addition. I know Simmons is coming off a season-ending knee injury, but as long as everything checks out, draft my guy Josh here and put him at left tackle, and you won't have to think about it for another decade."
The Chiefs face a critical NFL Draft, as they must come away with at least a starter or two, after a quiet free agency period. Luckily for Kansas City, their roster is still good enough to compete with any team in the league. However, the Chiefs still must improve.
Kansas City measures success by Super Bowl wins. The Chiefs' front office must consider this when making moves in free agency and the draft. Kansas City has spent the past five seasons setting the standard. They will need to have a successful offseason to meet that standard.
If anyone can bounce back from a challenging Super Bowl loss and a roster in need of help, it is Patrick Mahomes.
