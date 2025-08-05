Where Will 3 Chiefs Rank in NFL's Top 100?
As the football season approaches, the Kansas City Chiefs are preparing their roster for another challenging year ahead. Meanwhile, the National Football League is generating excitement among fans by releasing its Top 100 players for the upcoming 2025 regular season.
The rankings are based on players' performances throughout last season. Two Kansas City Chiefs players have made the list: center Creed Humphrey, who is ranked 93rd overall, and cornerback Trent McDuffie, who is ranked 81st overall.
The Chiefs have several superstars on their roster, and while not all of them can be featured in this listing, there are definitely some clear candidates for recognition. Last season, three Chiefs players ranked in the Top 10, but did they do enough in 2024 to maintain their status in the Top 10?
Last season, tight end Travis Kelce ranked as the ninth-best player in the NFL going into the 2024 campaign. He fell from spot five to nine from 2023 to 2024, but seeing as that Kelce had another declining season, he may be on the chopping block to withhold his Top 10 status.
Kelce Improvement
Given that the list is created based on the 2024 campaign, it will leave out how well Kelce has looked thus far in training camp. Many believed Kelce's career was over following last season, but after shedding some weight, the legendary tight end looks to have at least one more run in him.
The second top choice at once again cracking the Top 10 on the Top 100 list, is defensive tackle Chris Jones. Jones held spot six last season going into the 2025 campaign, and after another stellar season on defense, Jones' spot seems more secure than Kelce's.
Jones has been the cornerstone of the defense since debuting for Kansas City back in 2016. Continuing to get better, it's hard not to see Jones as a top player in the NFL going into the new season.
The most obviously Chiefs player who has a shot at making the Top 10 of the Top 100 is quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes fell shy of 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career last season, but still willed the franchise to their third straight Super Bowl appearance.
Mahomes ranked as the fourth-best player in the NFL going into last season. Mahomes hasn't taken a step back and will always be in the conversation of being one of the best quarterbacks playing until proven otherwise. Out of the three players, Mahomes is most likely to secure his Top 10 status again heading into 2025.
