Young Fan Rendered Speechless Meeting Patrick Mahomes
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most popular quarterbacks currently playing in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes. Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, Mahomes has turned himself into a household name in Kansas City and the NFL.
Patrick Mahomes, the former 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has played a significant role in keeping the Kansas City Chiefs as a formidable contender in the AFC, even after their loss in Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. With Mahomes committed to the team for the long term, the Chiefs are likely to remain a strong threat for championship titles.
Although some people may not appreciate Mahomes and his playing style, it's undeniable that he is a superstar in the league. Mahomes's star quality is evident, and anyone who meets the two-time MVP is likely to remember the experience forever.
The NFL shared a heartwarming video recently that showed a young fan meeting the Chiefs quarterback and being starstruck. If anyone was doubting how kind of a person Mahomes is off the field, this video shows the gentlemanly attitude of the three-time Super Bowl champion.
One of the most heartwarming things a fan can say to their favorite athlete is that they want to be just like them when they grow up. Regardless of Patrick Mahomes' fame in the sports world, anyone who hears such a sentiment—whether they are well-known or not—understands its true significance.
Mahomes looked very comfortable interacting with these young fans, but when you're the best quarterback playing the game of football, these kinds of interactions become more of a regular occurrence. The Chiefs' quarterback has a strong bond with inspiring the youth.
When speaking to the T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, earlier this offseason, Mahomes revealed the reason behind starting his foundation "15 and the Mahomies," showcasing what inspiring the youth means to him.
- "I wanted to give kids opportunities to achieve their dreams. Stuff like read for 15 and keeping kids reading at a high level. Or volunteering; it's been cool to see young kids volunteering in their community. In the long run, I think this will make our community so much better."
As always, make sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.