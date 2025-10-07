Costly Penalties Doomed Chiefs in Tough Loss to Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Duval to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both franchises needed this win tonight: the Chiefs to get closer in the AFC West and the Jaguars to cement how legit they really are.
Here's how all the action unfolded from start to finish.
First Quarter
The Chiefs' defense started the game well, forcing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars to go three and out. Kansas City would start its first drive of the game at its nine-yard line. Patrick Mahomes made sure they didn't go down without a fight, regardless of having nearly the whole football field length to travel.
Much like the Jaguars' first drive, the Chiefs had to punt the ball away. And similar to their first drive, Jacksonville had to punt the ball away again.
Final 5 Minutes
The Chiefs' usage of Tyquan Thornton this season through five weeks shows that some guys just perform in better offenses. His 32-yard reception got the Chiefs out of a rough situation to begin their second drive of the game, as the Chiefs would eventually score to grab the first lead of the game. 7-0 Chiefs, even after a questionable offensive interference call.
2nd Quarter
The Jaguars believed they got the ball over the goal line, and the Chiefs thought they forced a turnover. The Chiefs ended up with the turnover, and Kareem Hunt rushed out of the end zone with a 33-yard run. Things were turning up Kansas City.
Hollywood Brown also had a 16-yarder to help the Chiefs get into Jaguars territory. Thornton had another deep reception to allow Patrick Mahomes the next play to rush into the end zone, finishing the 97-yard touchdown drive.
Trevor Lawrence and company got Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson to get called for a pass interference. The Chiefs defense however performed well against the Jaguars running game, only allowing 37 rushing yards through one half.
Final 5 Minutes
In what could have been a drive that ended in an interception for Kansas City, the Jaguars put together a 70-yard touchdown drive, forcing the score to be 14-7 Chiefs.
Third Quarter
The Chiefs got the ball out of half yet had to punt the ball away in their first drive of the second half.
Travis Hunter, the Jaguars' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, made his presence known against Kansas City, hauling in a 44-yard pass from Lawrence. Another Jaguars rookie is Bhayshul Tuten, who joined Hunter in helping the Jaguars in the game, and rushed for a first down on a building drive for Jacksonville.
Lawrence rushed into the end zone for 10 yards, bringing the score to a 14-14 tie with 8:40 left in the third quarter.
Final 5 Minutes
The Chiefs forced themselves back into the end zone, but an interception thrown by Mahomes to LB Devin Lloyd turned into a 99-yard pick-six, giving Jacksonville the lead 21-14.
The Chiefs began putting together a drive that would help them move forward, but a holding call on Kingsley Suamataia would push the Chiefs back 10 yards going into the fourth quarter.
4th Quarter
The Chiefs drive was plagued with penalties, forcing them to start the fourth quarter by punting the ball away. The Jaguars next drive ended in two plays, with the Chiefs intercepting the football, tying the game as 21-21.
Jacksonville would add three, pushing things to 24-21.
5 Minutes Left
If the Chiefs wanted to come away with the victory, they would need a strong drive into Jaguars territory, and they would do just that. With the time ticking down, Kansas City moved methodically closer to the end zone.
Brown once again showed how he's been a great veteran for the Chiefs this season, getting them within the red zone with less than two minutes on the clock and down by three. Kareem Hunt scored the touchdown, making it 27-24. Harrison Butker pushed the lead to four, 28-24, forcing the Jaguars to have to score a touchdown to win it all.
Lawrence and the Jaguars began to make a mid to win the whole thing, with an explosive pass to Brian Thomas Jr, followed by another great reception by Dyami Brown. A big pass interference call against Chamarri Conner put the Jaguars at the one-yard line with 30 seconds left.
The next play, Lawrence brought the football into the endzone for the touchdown, grabbing a 31-28 lead with 23 seconds left. The Chiefs did have three timeouts still at their disposal, so things were about to get interesting.
Penalties plagued the Chiefs big time in Week 5, losing to Jacksonville.
