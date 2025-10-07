Arrowhead Report

Costly Penalties Doomed Chiefs in Tough Loss to Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs looked to push their win streak to three against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night. Here's how things went down.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs traveled to Duval to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Both franchises needed this win tonight: the Chiefs to get closer in the AFC West and the Jaguars to cement how legit they really are.

Here's how all the action unfolded from start to finish.

First Quarter

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) calls a play during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' defense started the game well, forcing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars to go three and out. Kansas City would start its first drive of the game at its nine-yard line. Patrick Mahomes made sure they didn't go down without a fight, regardless of having nearly the whole football field length to travel.

Much like the Jaguars' first drive, the Chiefs had to punt the ball away. And similar to their first drive, Jacksonville had to punt the ball away again.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rolls out during the first quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Final 5 Minutes

The Chiefs' usage of Tyquan Thornton this season through five weeks shows that some guys just perform in better offenses. His 32-yard reception got the Chiefs out of a rough situation to begin their second drive of the game, as the Chiefs would eventually score to grab the first lead of the game. 7-0 Chiefs, even after a questionable offensive interference call.

2nd Quarter

The Jaguars believed they got the ball over the goal line, and the Chiefs thought they forced a turnover. The Chiefs ended up with the turnover, and Kareem Hunt rushed out of the end zone with a 33-yard run. Things were turning up Kansas City.

Hollywood Brown also had a 16-yarder to help the Chiefs get into Jaguars territory. Thornton had another deep reception to allow Patrick Mahomes the next play to rush into the end zone, finishing the 97-yard touchdown drive.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence and company got Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson to get called for a pass interference. The Chiefs defense however performed well against the Jaguars running game, only allowing 37 rushing yards through one half.

Final 5 Minutes

In what could have been a drive that ended in an interception for Kansas City, the Jaguars put together a 70-yard touchdown drive, forcing the score to be 14-7 Chiefs.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) scores a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) can’t make the stop during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Third Quarter

The Chiefs got the ball out of half yet had to punt the ball away in their first drive of the second half.

Travis Hunter, the Jaguars' first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, made his presence known against Kansas City, hauling in a 44-yard pass from Lawrence. Another Jaguars rookie is Bhayshul Tuten, who joined Hunter in helping the Jaguars in the game, and rushed for a first down on a building drive for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) enters the field before the start of the game during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lawrence rushed into the end zone for 10 yards, bringing the score to a 14-14 tie with 8:40 left in the third quarter.

Final 5 Minutes

The Chiefs forced themselves back into the end zone, but an interception thrown by Mahomes to LB Devin Lloyd turned into a 99-yard pick-six, giving Jacksonville the lead 21-14.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) tackles Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) in the second quarter during a Monday Night NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug EngleFlorida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs began putting together a drive that would help them move forward, but a holding call on Kingsley Suamataia would push the Chiefs back 10 yards going into the fourth quarter.

4th Quarter

The Chiefs drive was plagued with penalties, forcing them to start the fourth quarter by punting the ball away. The Jaguars next drive ended in two plays, with the Chiefs intercepting the football, tying the game as 21-21.

Jacksonville would add three, pushing things to 24-21.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

5 Minutes Left

If the Chiefs wanted to come away with the victory, they would need a strong drive into Jaguars territory, and they would do just that. With the time ticking down, Kansas City moved methodically closer to the end zone.

Brown once again showed how he's been a great veteran for the Chiefs this season, getting them within the red zone with less than two minutes on the clock and down by three. Kareem Hunt scored the touchdown, making it 27-24. Harrison Butker pushed the lead to four, 28-24, forcing the Jaguars to have to score a touchdown to win it all.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after throwing an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Lawrence and the Jaguars began to make a mid to win the whole thing, with an explosive pass to Brian Thomas Jr, followed by another great reception by Dyami Brown. A big pass interference call against Chamarri Conner put the Jaguars at the one-yard line with 30 seconds left.

The next play, Lawrence brought the football into the endzone for the touchdown, grabbing a 31-28 lead with 23 seconds left. The Chiefs did have three timeouts still at their disposal, so things were about to get interesting.

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scores a touchdown against Kansas City Chiefs safety Jaden Hicks (21) during the second half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Penalties plagued the Chiefs big time in Week 5, losing to Jacksonville.

