1 Bargain-Bin Wide Receiver Chiefs Must Target in Free Agency

Finding gems in free agency is crucial to team-building in the NFL. Look at the Seattle Seahawks, who just won Super Bowl LX behind their bold decision to trade away quarterback Geno Smith and sign Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract instead. Now, they're set up to go on a multi-year run while paying their new franchise gunslinger a fraction of the cost of his contemporaries across the league.



Perhaps no team is more desperate for cheap talent this offseason than the Kansas City Chiefs. Following their 6-11 finish in the 2025 campaign, it's clear that this roster needs some massive upgrades all over the depth chart. However, KC is slated to be well over the salary cap for next year. With some financial maneuvering, General Manager Brett Veach should be able to get his books in order, but the Chiefs certainly won't be one of the big spenders in this upcoming free agency. They'll have to hunt for steals in the bargain bin, including at wide receiver.



Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Dyami Brown (5) rushes for yards against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) and linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chiefs should sign Dyami Brown



Last offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars splurged on the open market in hopes of fielding a competitive team around Trevor Lawrence in Head Coach Liam Coen's first season at the helm. They accomplished just that, going from four wins in 2024 to a 13-4 record and an AFC South title this past year. However, one of their key signings in free agency didn't play much of a role at all — wide receiver Dyami Brown.



In fact, he was part of a group that struggled so heavily to begin the season for the Jaguars that their front office felt compelled to trade a fourth- and a sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders in return for Jakobi Meyers. Needless to say, Jacksonville could have spent the $10 million it gave Brown in a much better way.



The Jd5 to Dyami Brown connection in the playoffs was special pic.twitter.com/4qW33yQttM — CommandersMuse (@CommandersMusee) November 14, 2025

But there's a reason that Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone was so enamored with Brown last offseason. When the Washington Commanders originally drafted Dyami Brown out of North Carolina with their third-round pick in the 2021 draft, they were hoping to get an elite deep threat who could stretch the field on every snap he played. It wasn't until the 2024 playoffs that their bet really paid off.



He broke out during Washington's incredible run in Jayden Daniels's first year at quarterback, totaling 14 catches on 18 targets for 229 yards and a touchdown in three games. After his struggles in 2025, when he finished with just 20 receptions on 37 passes for 227 yards and a single score, he won't likely sniff $10 million again this free agency, considering the bulk of his career is more in line with his last season with the Jaguars rather than that uncharacteristic playoff run.

It'd behoove Brown to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, "prove-it" deal and try to rebuild his value by establishing a deep connection with Patrick Mahomes in 2026.

