Rashee Rice Returns in a Big Way, Chiefs Destroy Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Las Vegas Raiders, looking to get even when going against their AFC West divisional opponents. After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, the Chiefs have begun to look more like themselves, especially with a familiar face returning.
Rashee Rice returned to action for the first time since Week 4 of the 2024 campaign, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes another key asset to utilize on the offensive side of the football. The Raiders and Chiefs have a ton of history against one another, and it was on full display in Week 7.
First Quarter
The Chiefs got the scoring underway first after the Raiders began the game punting the ball away. Mahomes and company put together a nine-play drive for 92 yards, capping it off with a Rashee Rice touchdown, the first and long-awaited touchdown for No. 4. 7-0 Kansas City
Additionally, on the drive, tight end Travis Kelce had two receptions for 51 yards, as Rice being back in the thick of things opens up a lot of options for Mahomes to find his receivers. Noah Gray had a 28-yard reception as well.
Final 5 Minutes
The Raiders began their game with two punts, as quarterback Geno Smith and company stood no chance against the Chiefs' defenders, who came out of the gates hot in this rivalry game. Getting the ball back to Kansas City is exactly what the doctor ordered, if the doctor's name is Andy Reid.
The Chiefs' ground game started slow once again, raising the question of whether the franchise should look to add to that room before the trade deadline.
2nd Quarter
Everything was turning up Kansas City, as the offense once again fought its way into the red zone. Xavier Worthy and Hollywood Brown made their presences known on the drive, as Brown hauled in the touchdown, for his fourth receiving touchdown of the season. Extra point was good. 14-0 Chiefs.
The Raiders had to punt the ball away once again, their third straight punt of the game. This was just music to the Chiefs Kingdom's ears.
Final 5 Minutes
The Chiefs methodically moved their way downfield, looking to make this a three-score game over their AFC West rival, easily outplaying the Raiders through the first half. With the two-minute warning come and gone, the Chiefs ended the first half of the game with another Rice touchdown.
Halftime Score: 21-0 Chiefs
3rd Quarter
The Chiefs kept the pedal to the metal, scoring another touchdown, as the Raiders couldn't get a stop. Pacheco rushed it in, Harrison Butker with another successful extra point, 28-0 Chiefs.
Final 5 Minutes
Butker added three, pushing the score to 31-0 Chiefs. Nothing else changed in the third quarter, as the Raiders' struggles continued.
4th Quarter
It was a slow and methodical quarter for the Chiefs, as they ticked down the clock, and the Raiders continued to look uncompetitive. For the first time this season, the Chiefs have a winning record, at 4-3 through seven weeks.
Final: Chiefs 31, Raiders 0
Chiefs Kingdom, your breaking news and in-depth info is always available and always free with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, tell us your thoughts on Sunday’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).