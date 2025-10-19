Chiefs’ Trade Deadline Target Position Emerges Amid Roster Needs
There is a clear positional need the Kansas City Chiefs should add to, at least according to analysts and their fanbase. However, when it all comes down to making decisions to better the franchise, it's been revealed that they're looking opposite what the predictions predict.
The Chiefs' running back room has been very lackluster so far this season, as quarterback Patrick Mahomes goes into Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders leading the room in rushing yards. With Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt in the final year of their contracts, fans thought general manager Brett Veach would look to upgrade that position.
However, according to analyst Dianna Russini, despite the clear need at the running back position, the Chiefs are in the market to add to their defensive line, as they look for a defensive lineman. While this may be odd to some, it's smart not to bet against what the Chiefs' front office wants.
Why the Defense?
While the running back situation is still an area the Chiefs should look at, it's clear the franchise values adding to the defensive side of the ball. After all, defense wins games, and with Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator, it's best to trust the process.
Defensive line coach Joe Cullen has nothing but faith in his defensive line, but adding to it wouldn't hurt the overall state of the team as they get into a heated battle for their 10th consecutive AFC West division title.
- "We have this saying: ‘Pressures and hits are great, but we want [the quarterback] on his back.’ We had our opportunities — and we’re continuing to get better. Analytics will tell you that usually leads to sacks," Coach Cullen said.
The Chiefs went out to trade for Derrick Nnadi before the season began, which Coach Spagnuolo was happy about. However, when looking at the rest of the defensive line, there are areas that need to improve, specifically the run defense.
While Chiefs Kingdom would have loved to see New York Jets running back Breece Hall don the uniform, it seems that the Chiefs have made their intentions clear. However, should something happen in the leading games, perhaps that running back idea wouldn't seem so outlandish after all.
