How Russell Wilson Could’ve Joined Chiefs

The current New York Giants quarterback was drafted in 2012 by the Seattle Seahawks.

August 24, 2012; Kansas City, MO, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) hands off to running back Michael Robinson (26) in the first quarter of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The year before Andy Reid took over as Chiefs head coach, Brian Daboll was a young offensive coordinator enduring a difficult season in Kansas City. It was 2012 and the fingerprints of the early century Patriots were all over Arrowhead Stadium.

Scott Pioli was the general manager, Romeo Crennel the head coach and Matt Cassel the quarterback. And perhaps that’s why the Chiefs opted to leave Russell Wilson on the board during the 2012 draft.

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) runs the ball as Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

After taking future Pro Bowler Dontari Poe with his first-round choice, and offensive tackle Jeff Allen in the second round, Pioli entered Round 3 with the No. 74 overall selection. Rather than taking Wilson, the quarterback from Wisconsin, Pioli and Crennel took another offensive tackle, Donald Stephenson.

With the very next choice, No. 75 overall, Seattle pounced on Wilson.

Revisionist history

But be careful, because revisionist history always has repercussions. Had Pioli taken Wilson and the quarterback played as well in Kansas City as he did as a rookie in Seattle, a quarterback at Whitehouse High School in Texas certainly wouldn’t have found his way to the Chiefs.

Dec 16, 2012; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders quarterback Carson Palmer (3) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel (7) walk off the field after the game at the O.co Coliseum. Palmer and Cassel were former teammates at Southern California. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cassel, Brady Quinn and the Chiefs finished the year 2-14. Reid and John Dorsey took over the following season in Kansas City, taking a tight end out of Cincinnati named Travis Kelce.

Meanwhile, Wilson earned the Seahawks’ starting job out of training camp and led Seattle to the playoffs as a rookie.

Fast forward to 2025

Now with his fourth NFL team, Wilson hasn’t lost a step on his deep ball. Last week in a 40-37 overtime loss at Dallas, the new Giants starter passed for 450 yards and three TDs with one interception, compiling a 123.0 passer rating.

Dec 16, 1990; Kansas City, MO, USA; FILE PHOTO; Houston Oilers quarterback Warren Moon (1) looks to throw the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Thomas (58) at Arrowhead Stadium during the 1990 season. Mandatory Credit Herb Weitman-Imagn Images / Herb Weitman-Imagn Images

The performance marked his fourth-career 400-yard game and made him just the fourth player ever (Ryan Fitzpatrick, Warren Moon and Kirk Cousins) with 400-plus passing yards and three-plus TD passes in a game for three different teams.

“I’ve seen him clicking on all cylinders,” said Chiefs safety Bryan Cook on Wednesday. “Just trusting his arm, letting it sling, trusting his guys, getting the ball to his go-to guys as well. I think he’s finding his different type of groove.

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus (14) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

“He’s been in the league for a few years, and I feel like he’s found a great combination as far having the experience, as well as the mentality of just playing football and having fun.”

He's also excelled in the NFL’s marquee games. In 20 career Sunday Night Football starts, Wilson has accounted for 43 TDs (40 pass, three rush) with 13 INTs for a 100.5 rating. Against the Chiefs in seven career starts (2-5), he’s produced 16 TDs (13 passing, three rushing).

