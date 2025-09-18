Broadcast Boards: Prep for Chiefs-Giants
Notes for broadcasters in preparation for Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs-New York Giants matchup.
In this story:
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Unique notes, trends and stats to help play-by-play announcers and color analysts prepare for the Week 3 contest at MetLife Stadium between the Chiefs (0-2) and Giants (0-2) on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan). Most information courtesy of the National Football League.
When the Chiefs have the ball:
- QB Patrick Mahomes last week totaled 253 yards (187 pass, 66 rush) and two TDs (one pass, one rush). He’s one of two NFL players (Daniel Jones) with a TD pass and rushing TD in each of his team’s first two weeks of the season. Aims for his fifth in row on the road with 0 INTs. In last meeting with Giants, passed for 275 yards and a TD. On Sunday Night Football, is 8-1 in his past nine starts. Needs three TD passes to become the fastest player ever (115 games) to reach 250 in the regular season.
- RB Isiah Pacheco against NFC foes has 90-plus scrimmage yards in two of his past three. On Sunday Night Football, has 100-plus rush yards in three of his past four. From Vineland, N.J., had 158 scrimmage yards (115 rush, 43 rec.) and rushing TD in his only career game at MetLife Stadium (10/1/23 vs. NYJ).
- RB Kareem Hunt against the NFC has 80-plus scrimmage yards in four of his past five.
- TE Travis Kelce led the team with 61 rec. yards last week. Aims for his third road game in a row with a TD catch. Had eight catches for 109 yards in only career road game with Giants (11/19/17). All-time on Sunday Night Football, has the second-most catches (150) and rec. yards (1,939) – and is tied for the second-most rec. TDs (12).
- WR Hollywood Brown aims for his third straight overall game with five-plus catches. In each of his two career games against the Giants, has a TD. Aims for his fourth straight Sunday Night Football game with 50-plus rec. yards.
- WR Tyquan Thornton last week had 59 rec. yards and third-career TD catch.
- LB Brian Burns had sack, two TFL and PD last week. Can become first player since 2021 (Matt Milano) with two-plus TFL in each of his team’s first three games of a season. In nine career primetime games, has seven sacks and eight TFL. Aims for his third straight primetime game, and third in a row overall, with a sack.
- LB Kayvon Thibodeaux had sack last week. Aims for his fifth in a row with at least half a sack and a TFL. In eight career primetime games, has 5½ sacks and seven TFL.
- LB Bobby Okereke had 10 tackles last week and aims for his eighth game in a row with nine-plus tackles. In primetime, aims for his third in a row with a forced fumble.
- CB Paulson Adebo had career-high 13 tackles and 45th-career PD last week. Aims for his third in a row with PD.
- CB Dru Phillips had 11 tackles, a career-high two PD, a TFL and his second-career INT last week. It also was his second-career game with 10-plus tackles.
When the Giants have the ball:
- QB Russell Wilson passed for 450 yards and three TDs with one INT, a 123.0 passer rating, in Week 2. Performance marked his fourth-career 400-yard game. Became fourth player ever (Ryan Fitzpatrick, Warren Moon and Kirk Cousins) with 400-plus pass yards and three-plus TD passes in a game for three different teams. In 20 career Sunday Night Football starts, has 43 TDs (40 pass, three rush) vs. 13 INTs for a 100.5 rating. Against the Chiefs in seven career starts (2-5), has 16 TDs (13 pass, three rush).
- RB Tyrone Tracy had 51 scrimmage yards (36 rec., 15 rush) in Week 2. In four of five home games last season, had 65-plus scrimmage yards. Aims for his third primetime game in a row with 100-plus scrimmage yards and rush TD.
- RB Cam Skattebo (rookie) had first-career rush TD last week.
- WR Malik Nabers had nine catches for 167 yards and two TDs last week, his third-career game with two rec. TDs. Was also his fourth-career game with 100-plus rec. yards. Has five-plus catches and 50-plus rec. yards in 16 of his 17 career games.
- WR Wan’Dale Robinson last week had eight catches for a career-high 142 yards. Also posted his sixth-career TD catch last week. Aims for his sixth in a row overall and seventh-straight primetime game with five-plus receptions.
- DT Chris Jones led Chiefs with two TFL in Week 2. Had sack in last Giants meeting.
- DT Omarr Norman-Lott (rookie) had sack in NFL debut last week.
- DE George Karlaftis has sack in two of his past three overall games. Aims for his fourth straight road game with sack.
- LB Nick Bolton aims for his fourth in a row overall with six-plus tackles. In two of his past three road games, has a PD. Had 11 tackles in last Giants meeting.
- LB Drue Tranquill aims for his eighth in a row with five-plus tackles.
- CB Nohl Williams (rookie) had his first two career PD in Week 2.
- CB Trent McDuffie aims for his seventh in a row with a PD.
- CB Jaylen Watson had nine tackles last week. Aims for his third in a row with six-plus tackles. Has PD in four of his past five road games.
- DB Chamarri Conner aims for his third in a row with nine-plus tackles.
