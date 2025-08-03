Veteran Chiefs TE Making a Case for Role on Offense
The Kansas City Chiefs want a better offense this season. Over the last couple of years, the Chiefs' offense has not looked like a powerful offense. The one that we are used to seeing who scores fast and has big plays each game, we have not seen that in a while. That is what they want to bring back to their offense, and it will help the team as well this season. It will make it easier on everyone on the offensive side because they know what they will be getting.
One of the problems for the Chiefs' offense has been the offensive weapons. Last season, the Chiefs faced a lot of injuries to key offensive weapons. The Chiefs also do not have an offensive weapon that has been reliable outside of star tight end Travis Kelce. We know what quarterback Patrick Mahomes brings to the table, but he cannot do it all by himself. He needs help as well, and that is what the Chiefs are looking to give him in 2025.
A player who has come into training camp and has practiced well is veteran tight end Robert Tonyan. Tonyan has been a starter in the league before coming to the Chiefs. He is a proven tight end. He is good at the pass-catching area, and he is looking to make his mark in a role on the Chiefs' offense. And he has done that so far in the first couple of weeks of training camp.
If he continues to demonstrate the ability to make plays down the field and provide the team with the offensive weapon they need, he will be positioned right behind Kelce. Head coach Andy Reid is known for his willingness to utilize 12 personnel in his offense, and the Chiefs have frequently employed this strategy in the past. If he can do so effectively this season, it will benefit the Chiefs' offense. Not only will defenses have to account for Kelce, but they will also need to consider Tonyan as a threat.
It is going to be an interesting few weeks for the Chiefs at training camp. They will have to make tough decisions soon, and players are going to have to leave a final good impression.
