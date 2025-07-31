Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes Will Let His Actions Do the Talking
The Kansas City Chiefs, unfortunately, hung their heads when walking out of Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles back in February following a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign. History was on the line, but hence the word, history is now history, and the Chiefs have to push forward.
Going into the new season, several analysts broke down who they believe is the best quarterback entering the 2025 campaign. Some took the approach of who has had the most recent success, while others are purely going based on their 2024 performance.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is often near the top of those discussions, after all, he's won two MVP awards and three Super Bowl championships since becoming the starting quarterback for the franchise in 2018. However, some believe that Mahomes isn't the best quarterback going into 2025.
Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and Mahomes knows that. The Chiefs quarterback has proven time and time again not to count him out before the season, because once the whistle blows during a regular season game, Mahomes is on.
Pro Football Network's Mike Florio dove into how Mahomes has been doubted in the past and, more so, what fans should expect from the Chiefs quarterback going into the new season, knowing some have doubts.
- "Remember just the little things he'll do when there's a point to be made," Florio said. "he never says it in a press conference setting, but when he's out there doing his thing, you'll see a flash every once in a while that he is aware of the respect or not that he's getting."
- "And this is a perfect year for him to be getting a little pissed off, hey, I'm still here. Just cuz we lost in the Super Bowl to the Eagles, I mean, we lost in the Super Bowl to the Buccaneers, and we won two of the next three, right? So why is this all of a sudden writing the epitaph on the Kansas City Chiefs?"
The Chiefs have a ton of work to do early on in the season if they want to prove they're still a threat to win another championship, and with Mahomes letting his actions speak louder than his words, it could easily go that way for Kansas City.
As always, be sure to check us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another Chiefs news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.