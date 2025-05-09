One Defensive Move the Chiefs Need to Make
The Kansas City Chiefs had a lot of players leave this offseason in free agency. The Chiefs lost a lot of key players on the defensive side of the ball. The Chiefs' defense last season was one of the best, if not the best.
They played well, and they were the big reason why the Chiefs made a run all the way to the Super Bowl. But this offseason, they took a major hit, and it is going to be interesting to see what type of impact they feel with the players that left this offseason.
The one thing that the Chiefs did well after losing all those key players on defense was replacing them with a couple of pieces. The Chiefs did sign some of their players in free agency. But the major part of the new players were selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chiefs went defensive-heavy once the first round was over. They leaned toward the defensive side of the ball in the early and middle rounds of the draft.
The team did get a couple of talented young rookies that will have a role of the team next season but the Chiefs can add another veteran player on the defensive line. They have one of the best defensive players in the league in Chris Jones and the Chiefs can make another move that can add another player to get after the quarterback.
Mason Cameron of PFF said that the Chiefs can add another pass rusher before the start of the 2025 season.
Kansas City Chiefs : Add more juice at edge defender
The Chiefs have been content to stay the course regarding their pass rush, but finding an upgrade on the edge would be a prudent move. Mike Danna isn’t cutting it, having posted sub-60.0 PFF pass-rush grades in four of his five seasons as a pro.
Inserting a proven veteran option on the edge, such as Za'Darius Smith, would boost the unit. Across his past three seasons, Smith has generated a 90.1 PFF pass-rush grade, placing him in the 93rd percentile.
Smith can be a good addition to the Chiefs. He can bring that veteran pressure and make the Chiefs' pass rush better in 2025. That is one thing that the Chiefs' defense wants to improve next season.
