2025 NFL Draft: Chiefs Land Defensive Playmaker in Alabama Star
The Kansas City Chiefs will have numerous free agents possibly leaving the team in the coming offseason. Among them is the Chiefs' star captain and linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton has been one of the anchors within the Chiefs defense, recording a team-high 106 combined tackles along with 3 sacks and a pick.
Even with the Chiefs' new salary cap, it will still be difficult to retain a star like Bolton. According to Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports, the best course of action for the Chiefs is to select LB Jihaad Campbell with their 31st overall pick.
"Campbell has the short-area quickness and burst to be selected this high, which would fill a void left by Nick Bolton leaving in free agency," Trapasso said. He also noted that Campbell is the 4th best linebacker in the 2025 rookie class, and the 15th ranking prospect among the prospective draftees.
Campbell was an athletic beast in his time at Alabama. Constantly improving from his freshman to junior season, Campbell burst onto the scene in 2024, posting a career-high in tackles, sacks, and forced fumbles (by a wide margin at that). Campbell proved to the NCAA and to the NFL that he is not a force to be reckoned with, dominating in the best conference and against the best opponents.
While Campbell would hopefully prove a seamless fit in replacement of Bolton, the Chiefs also have pressing needs at left tackle and defensive tackle that will need to be taken care of before the start of the 2025 season.
With Campbell, It's a matter of fit, not talent. Graded as one of the highest ranking prospects in the upcoming class. No one is doubting his ability to perform on the field, it's only a matter of strategy. Yes, he could be the next great Chiefs linebacker and possibly even reach the heights that Bolton did, but is that what the Chiefs need?
First and foremost, the left tackle issue needs to be solved ASAP. Now the question becomes how Kansas City will approach it. While the draft is certainly one area, the Chiefs could snoop around the free agent market so find a possible long-term solution. If that's the case, Campbell becomes an extremely intriguing selection.
