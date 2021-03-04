Chiefs Announce Naming Rights for 'GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium'

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced a new naming rights agreement for Arrowhead Stadium starting in 2021. The home of the Chiefs will now be known as "GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium."

Press Release from the Kansas City Chiefs:

"We are extremely proud and excited to announce our naming rights agreement with GEHA. When we set out to find a partner for the field at Arrowhead, it was critical to identify a national leader that shares our core values, as well as a deep connection to the local community and respect for Chiefs Kingdom," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said. "Our relationship with GEHA over the last few years has only served to reinforce the alignment between our two organizations and proven their strong, long-standing relationship with the local community. This expanded partnership will continue to build lasting health and wellness programs that support the team, GEHA and our community."



Today's announcement marks an expansion of the already robust partnership between GEHA and the Kansas City Chiefs, which has grown significantly since the relationship was first announced in July 2019, when GEHA became the club's Exclusive Health, Dental and Vision Plan Partner. GEHA is a national leader in providing medical and dental plans to more than 2 million federal employees, retired military and their families worldwide. Both GEHA and the Chiefs are deeply committed to promoting their missions of driving and supporting health and wellness. The naming rights deal provides a highly visible platform to support GEHA's efforts to empower its members to be healthy and well.



"Expanding our commitment to the team and community with naming rights for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is the natural extension of the partnership we first put in place with the Chiefs in 2019," said Shannon Horgan, GEHA's chief growth officer. "Through our relationship with the Chiefs, we have been able to accelerate awareness of GEHA's mission, the breadth of our provider networks, and the quality of our health plans. The opportunity to grow our brand helps us reinvest in the families and individuals we serve and will be an invaluable benefit to current and future GEHA members. Expanding this partnership will help GEHA do what we do best – serve those who serve us."



The long-term contract runs through the end of the current lease agreement with Jackson County Sports Complex Authority.



Stadium staff will begin integrating GEHA branding and logo assets throughout the venue in the coming months, and stadium signage will be in place by the kickoff to the 2021 Chiefs season in September – the 50th season for the Chiefs in iconic Arrowhead Stadium.