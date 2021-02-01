GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Chiefs Place Daniel Kilgore, Demarcus Robinson On COVID-19/Reserve List

The Kansas City Chiefs placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the COVID-19/Reserve list due to close contact.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Kansas City Chiefs have placed center Daniel Kilgore and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson on the COVID-19/Reserve list due to close contact.

Neither player has tested positive for the virus. If they continue to test negative, they will be able to play in the Super Bowl.

Robinson has played in every game this season for the Chiefs, recording 45 catches for 466 yards and three touchdowns.

One of Robinson's three scores was the game-winning touchdown pass against the Atlanta Falcons. The 6-foot-1, 203-pound receiver's best game came against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 when he hauled in 69 yards on five catches. Robinson has played in 64.52% of the Chiefs' offensive snaps this season.

Robinson has also recorded 46 special teams snaps this season. He has a total of two returns on the year for -13 yards.

Kilgore has also contributed to the team this season. When starting center Austin Reiter was dealing with an injury, Kilgore started in Weeks 6, 7 and 8. Kilgore only played in five snaps before starting in Week 17 against the Los Angeles Chargers when Kansas City rested its starters.

The 6-foot-3, 291-pound guard has accumulated an overall PFF grade of 68.2 this season and a pass-blocking grade of 74.2.

Both Kilgore and Robinson are unrestricted free agents in 2021 after signing one-year deals for this season. With the questions surrounding the salary cap next season, have both Kilgore and Robinson played their last games in Kansas City?

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (37) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
