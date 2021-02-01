L'Jarius Sneed, Sammy Watkins 'Good To Go' For Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Sammy Watkins are "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his first media week press conference, Reid explained the injury situations of both of the players and addressed the fact Watkins didn't practice on Friday.

"So, both guys practiced today," Reid said. "Sneed is good to go. He's been quicker and Sammy worked today. That was just a precautionary thing."

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco broke down the injuries to Watkins on Jan. 26 following the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills and talked about his playing future based on a report from ESPN's Diana Russini.

Watkins dealt with a hamstring and calf injury earlier in the season before aggravating the calf injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. The injury was initially believed to be minor, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Watkins would likely sit with the rest of the Chiefs' starters in Week 17 and during the team's first-round bye before likely returning in the divisional round of the playoffs. Instead, Watkins missed both the divisional round and the AFC Championship Game but is now likely to return for the season finale.



Watkins was listed as questionable before being inactive in the AFC Championship Game.

A big hit to the Chiefs' roster was the injuries of left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Wille Gay Jr. Both are not expected to play in the Super Bowl.

Brisco assessed the former No. 1 overall pick's injury and said he is likely heading to the injured reserve.

Fisher will likely be headed to injured reserve with his Achilles injury, Osemele suffered tendon tears in both knees in the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Schwartz made his final brief appearance of the season against the Bills in Week 6 as he battled a back injury, Wylie will likely kick out to right tackle leaving Wisniewski (who returned to the Chiefs mid-season after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason) to step in at right guard, and Remmers will move from right tackle to the left side.

Also mentioned in Russini's report and Brisco's story was midseason running back addition Le'Veon Bell. Bell did not play in the AFC Championship game due to an inflamed knee but he is expected to return for the Super Bowl.

Bell is also reportedly expected to return after missing the AFC Championship Game with a knee injury. Like Watkins, Bell was also listed as questionable before being made inactive against the Buffalo Bills. In the divisional-round game against the Cleveland Browns, Bell had just two carries for six yards and three targets for no catches, even in the absence of starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Bell's greatest production as a Chief came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 when he had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, plus a catch for 14 yards.

