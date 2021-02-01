GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraft
Search

L'Jarius Sneed, Sammy Watkins 'Good To Go' For Super Bowl LV

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gives an early update on his team's injuries prior to the Super Bowl.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and wide receiver Sammy Watkins are "good to go" for Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In his first media week press conference, Reid explained the injury situations of both of the players and addressed the fact Watkins didn't practice on Friday.

"So, both guys practiced today," Reid said. "Sneed is good to go. He's been quicker and Sammy worked today. That was just a precautionary thing."

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco broke down the injuries to Watkins on Jan. 26 following the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills and talked about his playing future based on a report from ESPN's Diana Russini. 

Watkins dealt with a hamstring and calf injury earlier in the season before aggravating the calf injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 16. The injury was initially believed to be minor, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that Watkins would likely sit with the rest of the Chiefs' starters in Week 17 and during the team's first-round bye before likely returning in the divisional round of the playoffs. Instead, Watkins missed both the divisional round and the AFC Championship Game but is now likely to return for the season finale.

Watkins was listed as questionable before being inactive in the AFC Championship Game.

A big hit to the Chiefs' roster was the injuries of left tackle Eric Fisher and linebacker Wille Gay Jr. Both are not expected to play in the Super Bowl.

Brisco assessed the former No. 1 overall pick's injury and said he is likely heading to the injured reserve.

Fisher will likely be headed to injured reserve with his Achilles injury, Osemele suffered tendon tears in both knees in the Chiefs' loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5, Schwartz made his final brief appearance of the season against the Bills in Week 6 as he battled a back injury, Wylie will likely kick out to right tackle leaving Wisniewski (who returned to the Chiefs mid-season after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason) to step in at right guard, and Remmers will move from right tackle to the left side.

Also mentioned in Russini's report and Brisco's story was midseason running back addition Le'Veon Bell. Bell did not play in the AFC Championship game due to an inflamed knee but he is expected to return for the Super Bowl.

Bell is also reportedly expected to return after missing the AFC Championship Game with a knee injury. Like Watkins, Bell was also listed as questionable before being made inactive against the Buffalo Bills. In the divisional-round game against the Cleveland Browns, Bell had just two carries for six yards and three targets for no catches, even in the absence of starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Bell's greatest production as a Chief came against the New Orleans Saints in Week 15 when he had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown, plus a catch for 14 yards.

Read More: Patrick Mahomes Has Ushered in a Golden Age of Chiefs Football 

Jan 3, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (11) runs the ball against Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (37) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chiefs Place Daniel Kilgore, Demarcus Robinson On COVID-19/Reserve List

Sep 20, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen (13) catches a pass against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) during the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

L'Jarius Sneed, Sammy Watkins 'Good To Go' For Super Bowl LV

Arizona State University wide receiver Frank Darby runs after catching a pass as Kent State University cornerback Jamal Parker, left, falls to the ground during first quarter action at Sun Devil Stadium, Thursday, August 29, 2019. Asu
Draft

Arizona State WR Frank Darby is a High-Upside Option for the Chiefs

Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes waves to the crowd after defeating the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Patrick Mahomes Has Ushered in a Golden Age of Chiefs Football

Oct 12, 2019; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons wide receiver Sage Surratt (14) runs after a reception during the fourth quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Wide Receiver Sage Surratt Could Be a Legitimate Threat in the Chiefs' Offense

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Alex Leatherwood Was Made to Be a Member of the Chiefs

Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones (95) celebrates after a play during the game against the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

The Kansas City Chiefs Defense Deserves Some Time in the Spotlight

Sep 28, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay (50) at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports
News

Willie Gay Jr. Out For Super Bowl With Torn Meniscus