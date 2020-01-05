KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs will meet a familiar opponent in the Divisional Round of the playoffs next weekend with the Houston Texans returning to Arrowhead Stadium for the second time this season. The game kicks off at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday, Jan, 12.

The Texans knocked off the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in overtime in Saturday's Wild Card game. Thanks to Tennessee's 20-13 upset at New England, that means the Texans will visit the No. 2 Chiefs in the Division Round while the Titans travel to top-seeded Baltimore.

The Chiefs and Texans have become familiar foes in recent seasons. This will be the sixth matchup between the two clubs in the last five seasons, with the Chiefs winning three of the five games.

In Week 6 at Arrowhead, the Chiefs built a 17-3 first quarter lead with Patrick Mahomes completing 8-of-14 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. The Texans rallied with 20 second-quarter points to take a 23-17 edge at the break. Mahomes put Kansas City back on top 24-23 in the third quarter, hooking up with Tyreek Hill for their second touchdown connection in the game.

DeShaun Watson and Texans took control in the fourth quarter, however, embarking on a 12-play, 93-yard drive taking more than 8 minutes off the clock. Watson finished it off with a 1-yard touchdown run with just more than 6 minutes left in the game. He hooked up with DeAndre Hopkins for a two-point conversion providing the winning margin.

The Chiefs and Texans met in Wild Card Weekend following the 2015 season, with Kansas City rolling to a 30-0 victory over the Texans.

The Chiefs have not declared the Divisional Round game a sellout, but as of Saturday evening no tickets were available for sale directly from the club on the team's website. Tickets are available on the verified resale market.

According to Ticketmaster, the resale price for tickets to the Chiefs Divisional Round game averaged $252 as of Friday. That was the lowest resale price for the four Divisional games, trailing San Francisco ($506), Baltimore ($463) and Green Bay ($314).