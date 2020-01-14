Chiefs Digest
Chiefs Wary of Tennessee Titans, Derrick Henry in AFC Title Game

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid knows plenty about his team's opponent in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium next Sunday, and it's not just because the Tennessee Titans knocked off his squad in Week 10. 

This will be the fourth meeting between the two clubs in the past four seasons, and the Titans have won the three previous matchups.

“They're playing real good football right now,” Reid said. “They're strong, they're well-coached, (head coach) Mike Vrabel does a nice job with them.”

The Titans roll into the AFC title game in the most peculiar fashion. They've won their first two playoff games without quarterback Ryan Tannehill breaking 100 yards passing in either game. That's mostly due to the punishing running of Derrick Henry, who has 377 yards rushing in those two games.

“That running back's not a bad player,” Reid said. “He brings it every snap. He's a big fella that can really move. Did it in college, does it now.”

The Titans have proven kryptonite to Reid during his time in Kansas City. The three wins by the Titans are tied for the most by any team against the Chiefs since 2013, trailing only the Broncos, who are 5-9 against Reid. Tennessee owns the best winning percentage against Reid during that time by any team with more than two games played.

The Chiefs jumped out to an early 10-0 lead against the Titans on the road in Week 10. Kansas City led 29-20 with 11:54 left in the fourth quarter, only to see the Titans rally behind Tannehill and Henry, who rushed for 188 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes completed 36-of-50 passing for 446 yards and three touchdowns as the Chiefs piled up 530 yards of offense and controlled the ball for nearly 38 minutes. A defensive touchdown and a blocked field proved pivotal for the Titans.

Reid said he will challenge his team this week “to be real about what happened” against the Titans in November.

“They beat us. They beat us in three different phases,” Reid said. “They’re a good football team and we have to do a better job than that.”

