Chris Jones Placed On the COVID-19 List

Tucker D. Franklin

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list according to ESPN's Field Yates.

It has been reported that Jones does not have COVID-19, but has been in close contact with someone who does. Earlier today, Chiefs VP of Sports Medicine and Performance Rick Burkholder tested positive for COVID-19.

The team announced a statement when the positive result became public.

The club was notified this morning that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual is self-quarantining, under the team's medical care, and contact tracing is taking place. The team is now in the NFL's Intensive Protocol and working closely with the league and medical experts.

The health and safety of our players, coaches and staff members remains our number one priority.
  
The Chiefs will hold practice this morning and then out of precaution, the facilities will be closed this afternoon and meetings will be held virtually.
  
We'll continue to monitor the situation and take any appropriate action necessary to protect the team and those around us.

The team will continue its preparation to play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Kansas City closed its facilities after their practices this morning but they still continue to prepare for the Carolina Panthers this Sunday. 

Arrowhead Report's Joshua Brisco talked about the Chiefs activity with the Reserve/COVID-19 list and what players have been put on it.

The Chiefs have had their COVID-19 protocols tested already this season, with positive tests from former practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu and an unnamed strength coach. Fullback Anthony Sherman never reportedly tested positive for the virus, but was on the team's COVID-19/reserve list due to close contact with someone who did.

As of now, the Chiefs and Panthers game, scheduled for noon on Sunday, will still be played.

