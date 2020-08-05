Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Did this Chiefs Fan Find a Derek Carr-Connected Burner Twitter Account?

Joshua Brisco

Please don't take any of this too seriously. But also, feel free to laugh.

Through some Twitter sleuthing and suspicious account deletion, one Kansas City Chiefs fan thinks he may have found the secret burner Twitter account of Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr.

Yeah, hold on, we're about to do some reckless speculating.

Just a few hours after Carr spoke about being "tired of being disrespected," Chiefs fan Tom Fehr (@TJFsports on Twitter) tweeted, "Uhhhh guys I’m 99% certain I found Derek Carr’s burner account, someone only tweeting about Derek Carr and Fresno State."

Fehr's tweet included several screenshots of "Jayce Frost" standing up for Carr on Twitter and discussing Fresno State football, Carr's alma mater.

Soon after Fehr's first tweet, the account had been deleted, furthering suspicion. If the account simply belonged to a big Carr-and-also-Fresno State fan, why delete the account when accused?

It's certainly possible that "Jayce Frost" isn't Carr, or potentially isn't even anyone closely connected to Carr, but Fehr's theorizing continued.

Fehr told Arrowhead Report that he saw the video of Carr's frustration with being "disrespected," then tweeted "if I were Derek Carr and was tired of being disrespected, I would simply try being a good quarterback."

Then "Jayce Frost" stepped in.

"I got a reply about 45 minutes after that, which is the first screenshot in the thread," Fehr said. "I didn't think much of it until about half an hour later when I opened Twitter again and clicked on the profile, upon which the only tweets I saw were replying to people that were making fun of Derek Carr, and a couple of tweets replying to people that were making fun of Fresno State's new uniforms, Carr's alma mater. I tweeted the screenshots and said, 'I think I found Carr's burner.' Within probably 10 minutes of that, the account was deactivated.'"

It is, again, worth noting that this may have nothing to do with Carr, but Arrowhead Report's own Austin Johnston (@RealBirdLawyer) did some further digging to try to identify the originator of the account.

Yes, of course, this is all speculative, but regardless of if the account is operated by Carr, someone close to him, or a suddenly self-conscious Derek Carr/Fresno State superfan, it's proven to be one of Twitter's (now-lost) hidden gems.

UPDATE: Fehr received a direct message from the @jayce_frost account, saying that they are not related to Carr in any way. A LIKELY STORY, NOT-DEREK CARR! ...In reality, it's a reasonable explanation, except in all of the ways that it's still completely bonkers. Take this information for what you will.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joshua Brisco
Joshua Brisco

Editor

So, Chiefs fans, what do you think?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Albert Wilson, Jordan Lucas Latest Former Chiefs to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Two days after former Kansas City Chiefs safety Jordan Lucas opted out of the 2020 NFL season, former Chiefs receiver Albert Wilson has stepped away from the league for the upcoming year.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Andy Reid is Preparing Clyde Edwards-Helaire to Play Right Away

Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was going to have his choice of who to play at running back this season, but after Damien Williams opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire became the clear frontrunner.

Tucker D. Franklin

by

Joshua Brisco

Mitchell Schwartz Stresses Off-Field Discipline to Younger Players

As the Kansas City Chiefs and the NFL take the necessary steps to ensure player safety from COVID-19, they hope they can learn from the MLB’s shortcomings heading into the 2020 season.

Tucker D. Franklin

NFL Players Opting Out Exposes Fan Entitlement

Even during a pandemic, sports fans can't seem to see athletes as people. Among the Kansas City Chiefs and around the NFL, COVID-19 fears are exposing fans who don't see players as human beings.

jacobharris

Training Camp Narratives: Where Everything is Made Up, and the Points Don't Matter

Welcome to NFL Training Camp, where everything's made up and the points don't matter. The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the field.

Austin J

by

Joshua Brisco

How Will a Shortened Preseason Impact Talent Evaluation and Veteran Teams?

Las Vegas Raiders GM Mike Mayock spoke to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer about how front offices will have to adjust in the preseason of COVID-19. For veteran teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, there are positives and negatives.

Joshua Brisco

by

Joshua Brisco

Mitchell Schwartz Confident in Chiefs' Offensive Line Despite Question Marks at Guard

Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz isn’t too worried about adjusting to the changes that could occur at both guard positions, thanks to the active personnel the Chiefs have on hand: Andrew Wylie, Kelechi Osemele and Mike Remmers.

Joe Andrews

Willie Gay Jr. has Some Catching Up to do During Training Camp

Kansas City Chiefs rookie linebacker Willie Gay Jr. is focused on catching up from the opportunities that virtual-only training forced him and other rookies to miss this offseason.

Joe Andrews

Travis Kelce Comfortable with Chiefs' COVID-19 Protocols

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recognizes there is a lot more to Training Camp than preparing to run it back. It starts with accountability in following the team's COVID-19 policies.

Joe Andrews

The Kansas City Chiefs Can Now Rest Assured with a Stable Defensive Tackle Situation

With Chris Jones signed long-term, the Kansas City Chiefs should feel a lot better about both the present and future of their interior defensive line.

Jordan Foote