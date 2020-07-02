Arrowhead Report
Arrowhead Stadium Could Have a Corporate Sponsor in 2020

Joshua Brisco

Arrowhead Stadium may soon be going by a new name. The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly "close to finalizing field naming rights" for the 2020 season, according to Terry Lefton of Sports Business Journal. Lefton also notes that the leading candidate is Government Employees Health Association (GEHA), which sponsored a variety of Chiefs properties last season and also partnered with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk speculates that, if the deal were to be finalized, the official title would be something along the lines of "GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium."

Chiefs President Mark Donovan told Lefton that “field naming rights have always been an option to explore as part of the partnership with GEHA, but not something either of us is focused on right now, especially with everything that’s going on in the world."

The Kansas City Star notes that the Chiefs are one of only four NFL teams without a corporately sponsored field or stadium, along with the Chicago Bears (Soldier Field), Green Bay Packers (Lambeau Field) and Cleveland Browns (Paul Brown Stadium). Presumably, the Chiefs could be leaving that list before the 2020 season.

What is GEHA? (via geha.com)
"Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (pronounced G.E.H.A.) is a nationwide, not-for-profit provider of medical and dental plans for federal employees. Based in Lee’s Summit, Mo., GEHA is proud to empower more than 2 million active and retired federal employees, retired military and their families to be healthy and well, through access to quality, affordable health care. Established in 1937, GEHA now employs nearly 1,400 people in the Kansas City metro area."

