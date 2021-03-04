GM ReportPodcastsNewsGamedayDraftSI.com
Chiefs Twitter Trolls AFC West: 'Been There, Done That'

The Kansas City Chiefs' official Twitter account fired back at two AFC West rivals on Wednesday, reminding the NFL world that the division hasn't exactly been a fair fight since Andy Reid came to town.
Don't tell the Kansas City Chiefs' social media managers it's the offseason. They're staying busy, much to the delight of Chiefs fans on Twitter.

The Chiefs' official Twitter account fired back at two AFC West rivals on Wednesday, reminding the NFL world that the division hasn't exactly been a fair fight since head coach Andy Reid came to town. And in fairness to the Chiefs' account, they didn't start the fight. They just ended it.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers kicked things off with tweets about past wins over the Chiefs, in the vein of the recently popularized "you had to be there" meme, where Twitter users recounted nostalgic times of the recent past.

The Raiders highlighted their Week 5 victory over the Chiefs, while the Chargers went all the way back to 2018 for their... flex?

With the exception of last season's Week 17 victory over the Chiefs' backups, when the Chiefs had already clinched the AFC's lone first-round bye and the Chargers were already eliminated from playoff contention, that 2018 game is the Chargers' only victory over the Chiefs since December 2013.

The Raiders' Week 5 win was their first victory over the Chiefs since 2017 and second since 2014.

So the Chiefs' account fired back.

"31-5 in the division since 2015. Been there, done that."

The Chiefs' tweet was met with a rousing response, ranging from Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet to Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

When a team has been as dominant within a division as the Chiefs have, a little trash-talk return-fire seems justified.

