Chiefs OL Trey Smith Set to Receive Massive Payday
The Kansas City Chiefs face an offseason of potentially franchise-changing decisions, including some of their better players entering free agency. After appearing in their fifth Super Bowl in six seasons, the Chiefs aim to improve following an embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.
However, before the Chiefs can bounce back from their disappointing loss, they must find a way to keep some of their many talented players set to hit free agency or free up more money this offseason to fill the voids left by their free agents' potential departures this summer.
John Molnar of Yahoo Sports released his list of five bold predictions for this summer's free agency period. He believes Smith is not only one of the Chiefs' best offensive linemen but that he is arguably the best free agent available this offseason, which should land him a significant payday.
"Possibly the biggest free agent out on the open market (unless Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins makes his way out there), Trey Smith will get a fortune this offseason. The Kansas City Chiefs do not seem inclined to spend the money on the All-Pro guard, so he seems destined to find a new home," Molnar said.
Molnar's bold projection was that Smith would sign with new head coach Ben Johnson and the Chicago Bears. This would allow Smith to not only get a large contract but also block for one of the best up-and-coming quarterbacks in the league, Caleb Williams.
"The Chicago Bears would be a dream fit for the right guard, as they had an extremely poor season up front in 2024. Smith, turning 26 years old, is going to be a cornerstone of whatever offensive unit he joins.
"New Bears HC Ben Johnson had an elite offensive line while he was the OC of the Detroit Lions, so he obviously knows that great success comes with a great line. Adding Smith on the inside would be big, as they could possibly look to spend their 10th overall draft pick on another position, locking up two potential cornerstones of the franchise. He will be expecting a major contract, but Chicago has the money to let some go, and this is the talent you do it on. Trey Smith to the Bears."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.