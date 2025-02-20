REPORT: Trey Smith's Future with Chiefs is in Doubt
The Kansas City Chiefs have a number of pressing issues they must resolve this offseason, as they try to reload their roster for another deep playoff run next season. However, the Chiefs could start the offseason on the wrong foot, as they undoubtedly need to improve their offensive line but could lose one of their top offensive linemen to free agency this offseason.
Kansas City's summer will likely be filled with finding various ways to address the offensive line, as the unit's struggles against the Philadelphia Eagles played a significant role in the team's blowout loss.
Both of the Chiefs' two recent Super Bowl losses featured a flawed offensive line that failed quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at the worst time. Adam Rank of NFL.com recently released a short list of pending free agents who should stick with their current team and pending free agents who should move on to greener pastures. After years of establishing himself as a solid offensive lineman, Rank believes Chiefs guard Trey Smith will find a much more lucrative deal elsewhere and that he should take it.
"He's gone. There are going to be several teams out there looking to make Smith a very rich man, and the former sixth-round pick needs to take advantage of that. Chicago will be at the top of the list, and the connection to both Ryan Poles (Kansas City's executive director of player personnel when Smith was drafted) and Darnell Wright (Smith's college teammate at Tennessee) forms a good narrative. The Bears need offensive line help and they havea lot of money to spend this offseason," Rank said.
Kansas City's offensive line is arguably their top priority this offseason, along with finding additional pass catchers for Mahomes to throw the ball to next season. The Chiefs are good enough to beat most teams in the National Football League, but must improve this offseason, as other teams around the league are still doing all they can to shorten the gap between them and the Chiefs. Kansas City must do all it can to have a productive offseason, as there is no staying the same in the NFL; a team either improves or gets worse over the offseason.
