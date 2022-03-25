Skip to main content
NFL Draft

Details: Kansas City to Host 2023 NFL Draft

Kansas City will host the 2023 NFL Draft. Here are the latest details for when and where the festivities will begin.

Kansas City, Missouri will host the 2023 NFL Draft in April 2023, bringing one of the league's biggest events to Kansas City for the first time.

The Kansas City Sports Commission, the NFL, and the Kansas City Chiefs announced that the draft will run April 27-29, 2023. The festivities will take place at and around Kansas City's Union Station and World War I Museum and Memorial, which also served as the Chiefs' destination and stage at the end of the city's Super Bowl parade following the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl LIV.

Feb 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City's Union Station during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV championship parade. Photo by Joshua Brisco.

Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC explained the magnitude of the draft coming to Kansas City, as quoted by chiefs.com.

"This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted," Nelson said. "Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks." 

Feb 5, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City's World War I Museum and Memorial during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV championship parade. Photo by Joshua Brisco.

Chiefs.com announced further details regarding location and what the three-day event will bring to KC:

The 2023 NFL Draft is expected to take place in Kansas City in the iconic area around Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial, bringing together fans to celebrate one of football's most popular and eagerly awaited traditions. As part of the event, NFL Draft Experience – the NFL's interactive football theme park – will allow fans of all teams to test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Draft Experience will be open all three days of the event.

Kansas City is one of the first NFL markets to host the NFL Draft after it began visiting alternate locations in 2019, when Nashville hosted. Cleveland hosted in 2021 and Las Vegas will host in 2022.

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces Jamin Davis (Kentucky) is selected by the Washington Football Team as the number 19 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 30, 2018; Kansas City, MO, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Arrion Springs (38) in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
