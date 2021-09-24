September 24, 2021
Chiefs Provide Friday Injury Updates on Clark, Jones and Ward

The Chiefs may be without one or more of their key defensive players on Sunday against the Chargers.
After being healthy aside from players on the injured reserve for last week's game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs aren't in the same spot as of Friday.

The trio of Chris Jones, Frank Clark and Charvarius Ward find themselves on the injury report as either questionable (Jones and Ward) or doubtful (Clark). Jones and Ward practiced in a limited capacity on Friday, but Clark wasn't able to participate. Jones has been dealing with a wrist injury, and Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports that Clark strained his hamstring and Ward has a strained quad. He added some details from head coach Andy Reid about Clark's situation.

Clark originally suffered a hamstring injury in training camp, didn't play in preseason and season opener. Reid said that one is healed. It's a new injury to the other hamstring. - Teope on Friday afternoon.

Both Clark and Jones are two of the Chiefs' most important defensive players. Steve Spagnuolo's unit was already struggling to generate pressure with his best pass-rushers in the lineup, and having either or both of them miss Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers would be a major blow.

While Ward's play has been inconsistent as of late — even dating back to last year — he's relied upon to be a starting-caliber cornerback for the defense. The group is otherwise unproven, and taking the field without him would be risky.

Elsewhere on the Chiefs' Friday injury report, many players are in line to play in Week 3. Anthony Hitchens (abdomen), Derrick Nnadi (hip), Blake Bell (ankle), Trey Smith (wrist), L'Jarius Sneed (quad) and Austin Blythe (abdomen) were all full participants. As the Chiefs are set to face a competitive division rival in the Chargers, every healthy player they can put on the field is a plus. 

Jul 28, 2021; St. Joseph, MO, United States; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) walks down the hill from the locker room to the fields during training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
