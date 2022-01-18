Mathieu will receive $25,000 for his Tyrann Mathieu Foundation after winning the Walter Payton Man of the Year NFL Charity Challenge fan vote.

For the second consecutive year, Kansas City Chiefs fans have voted their nominee to the top of the Walter Payton Man of the Year NFL Charity Challenge. After pushing tight end Travis Kelce to the top last year, safety Tyrann Mathieu is this year's winner, earning a $25,000 donation to the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation.

Fans voted on Twitter with the hashtag #WPMOYChallenge, where Mathieu spent the majority of the challenge in first place.

Nationwide, the company providing the $25,000 donation and sponsor of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, summarized Mathieu's charitable work and his Charity Challenge victory in their post announcing the result:

For the second straight year and third time overall, a Kansas City Chiefs nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year presented by Nationwide has captured the top prize in Nationwide’s Charity Challenge. Powered by strong support from Chiefs Kingdom, safety Tyrann Mathieu was announced as the winner of the seventh annual Charity Challenge and a $25,000 contribution will be made to the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, courtesy of Nationwide. Mathieu’s win follows teammate Travis Kelce’s first-place finish last year. Former Chiefs safety Eric Berry won the inaugural Charity Challenge during the 2015-16 NFL season. Mathieu established his charitable foundation to impact the lives of financially disadvantaged children and youth through encouragement, opportunities and resources to achieve their dreams in Kansas City and his hometown of New Orleans. The foundation’s signature programs include the Tyrann Mathieu Tech Zone, Tyrann’s Backpack Giveaway, Tyrann’s Turkeys, Tyrann’s Christmas Blessing and Heart of a Badger Youth Camp.

Nationwide's story also quotes Mathieu, who thanked Chiefs fans for their support in the challenge.

“I am incredibly humbled and overwhelmed with a sense of pride having been selected as this year’s Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nationwide Charity Challenge winner,” Mathieu said, via Nationwide. “It’s been a dream of mine for so many years to give back and to have a true impact. For my efforts to be recognized by others, it means I’m doing something right and that means everything to me. Thank you to all of the fans that voted for me for this incredible honor. I am further inspired to continue to do more and reach higher.”

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award will be announced during NFL Honors on February 10. Mathieu is the Chiefs' nominee.