Arrowhead Report
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Draft

Andy Reid 'Unsung Hero' in NFL, NFLPA Negotiations

Tucker D. Franklin

The NFL and NFL Players Association have reportedly agreed on a deal that will modify the league's collective bargaining agreement, making it possible to begin the 2020 season and training camp on time.

First reported by ESPN's Chris Mortensen and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the league confirmed the approved changes by a 29-3 vote.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release the practices put into place are in the best interests of everyone involved.

“We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel,” Goodell said. “These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

Unlike the MLB, the NFL has seemed to keep players and owners happy in their negotiations to start the season in the midst of the pandemic.

COVID-19 testing will begin on Tuesday around the league and the second round of tests will follow on the fourth day of camp. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, players who test negative for COVID-19 twice will report to camp for physicals in early August.

Daily testing will take place for the first two weeks of camp and move to every other day if the positive rate is below five percent.

With the revised agreement, training camp this year will look different than in years past. With teams set to hold camp at their home facilities, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer laid out how the scheduling of workouts will go once training camp begins.

The league and union also agreed on how to adjust the salary cap in light of a drop of revenue, guidelines for players who choose to opt-out of playing this season and how to handle guaranteed salaries in the event the league does not play a full season.

In regards to cap uncertainty, Chiefs GM Brett Veach made it clear that, whatever the result, the Chiefs have a plan.

“We don’t know where the cap is going to be, but we have to have plans ready in place for whether it grows, stays the same, it dips, what levels, what we need to do, what moves do we have to make,” Veach said. “We have a plan, and we’ll be able to go in some different areas, but once we got to a level where we felt comfortable over the next few years that we have enough game-planning in place to protect ourselves, then we felt good.”

Rapoport tweeted later that Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was an "unsung hero" in the CBA negotiations. Reid was even a guest of Goodell's on the owners call on Friday to explain to the owners what camps could look like.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Chris Jones Reflects On His Humble Beginnings and Path to the NFL

Before defensive tackle Chris Jones made a name for himself as one the premier pass rushers in the NFL, the Houston, Mississippi, native had humble beginnings.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes Tried Out Jim Nantz's Backyard Par 3 Earlier This Year

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attempted to hit a hole-in-one on Jim Nantz's back-yard replica of the seventh hole at Pebble Beach Golf Links earlier this year.

Joe Andrews

Brett Veach Discusses Pandemic Cap Situations — 'We Have a Plan'

While it may have been a little bit too close to the deadline for comfort before the Kansas City Chiefs signed star defensive tackle Chris Jones, General Manager Brett Veach says it was all a matter of time.

Tucker D. Franklin

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones Got Paid. Who's Next?

The salary cap doesn’t allow NFL teams to keep all their elite talent, so who is next in line for a big payday from the Kansas City Chiefs, and who could be the odd man out?

ConnerChristopherson

Kansas City Chiefs' Defensive Line Lands Surprisingly Low in PFF Rankings

How can a defensive line with both Chris Jones and Frank Clark be middle-of-the-pack among NFL DLs? Pro Football Focus explains in their latest team unit rankings.

Joshua Brisco

Tyreek Hill Runs Blazing 40-Yard Dash in Race Against Terrell Owens

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is incredibly fast, and he showed it recently in a training session with former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens.

Tucker D. Franklin

Who the Chiefs Should Be Planning to Keep in 2021

With most of their stars locked up for the next two seasons and limited salary cap space, the Chiefs will need to be selective with who they try to bring back in the 2021 NFL season.

Sam Hays

Chris Jones has Plans for Kansas City: Get Sacks, Win Championships, Have Fun

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones isn’t settling for just one Super Bowl ring and a four-year, $85 million contract extension. He wants to build a dynasty and a Hall of Fame career in KC.

Joe Andrews

If Chiefs Fans Don’t Want To Lose Their Name, They Have To Evolve

After decades of kicking the can down the road, professional sports are finally facing the uncomfortable questions about Native American mascots. When the Chiefs do, their fans have two choices; evolve or lose the name.

jacobharris

by

Rwh1974

The Chiefs are in Good Hands as the NFL Adapts to COVID-Changed World

The Kansas City Chiefs' plan to repeat as Super Bowl Champions isn't just confined to what they do on the field, as the NFL works to coexist with COVID-19.

Austin J