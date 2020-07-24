Andy Reid 'Unsung Hero' in NFL, NFLPA Negotiations

The NFL and NFL Players Association have reportedly agreed on a deal that will modify the league's collective bargaining agreement, making it possible to begin the 2020 season and training camp on time.

First reported by ESPN's Chris Mortensen and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the league confirmed the approved changes by a 29-3 vote.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a release the practices put into place are in the best interests of everyone involved.

“We have worked collaboratively to develop a comprehensive set of protocols designed to minimize risk for fans, players, and club and league personnel,” Goodell said. “These plans have been guided by the medical directors of the NFL and the NFLPA and have been reviewed and endorsed by independent medical and public health experts, including the CDC, and many state and local health officials. The season will undoubtedly present new and additional challenges, but we are committed to playing a safe and complete 2020 season, culminating with the Super Bowl.”

Unlike the MLB, the NFL has seemed to keep players and owners happy in their negotiations to start the season in the midst of the pandemic.

COVID-19 testing will begin on Tuesday around the league and the second round of tests will follow on the fourth day of camp. According to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones, players who test negative for COVID-19 twice will report to camp for physicals in early August.

Daily testing will take place for the first two weeks of camp and move to every other day if the positive rate is below five percent.

With the revised agreement, training camp this year will look different than in years past. With teams set to hold camp at their home facilities, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer laid out how the scheduling of workouts will go once training camp begins.

The league and union also agreed on how to adjust the salary cap in light of a drop of revenue, guidelines for players who choose to opt-out of playing this season and how to handle guaranteed salaries in the event the league does not play a full season.

In regards to cap uncertainty, Chiefs GM Brett Veach made it clear that, whatever the result, the Chiefs have a plan.

“We don’t know where the cap is going to be, but we have to have plans ready in place for whether it grows, stays the same, it dips, what levels, what we need to do, what moves do we have to make,” Veach said. “We have a plan, and we’ll be able to go in some different areas, but once we got to a level where we felt comfortable over the next few years that we have enough game-planning in place to protect ourselves, then we felt good.”

Rapoport tweeted later that Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid was an "unsung hero" in the CBA negotiations. Reid was even a guest of Goodell's on the owners call on Friday to explain to the owners what camps could look like.