Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Spending Bye Week in Kansas City Prepping for Raiders

Matt Derrick

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs are enjoying a much-needed rest from football during their bye week, but football is never far away for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is spending the bye week in Kansas City with some of his teammates and starting preparations to host the Oakland Raiders next week at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I've really just been at the facility, been with these guys that are around and really just watching football and doing what I usually do,” Mahomes said. “That's kind of how I am, I like to be around my guys, be around my girlfriend and just spend time at the facility.”

Teammate Tyrann Mathieu had a busy Thursday. His fiancee Sydni gave birth to a baby daughter early in the day, then the safety hosted a Thanksgiving event giving turkeys and other foods for Thanksgiving to 320 Kansas City families.

“Good thing it's the bye week.\,” Mathieu said with a smile. “I think this is the life I asked for. I'm very fortunate, very blessed to be in this situation. A lot of things have gone well for me, so excited about it.”

In between those events, Mathieu said he's trying to rest before getting back to work on Friday.

“Just relaxing, staying off my feet. But probably got to get in the gym tomorrow, get a sweat in,” Mathieu said. “It's been to get to enjoy these days off with the family and especially get out in the community.”

Mahomes and several of his teammates, including Mathieu took time out Thursday night for a fundraiser supporting the quarterback's 15 and the Mahomies Foundation. The bye week worked out to perfect timing for Mahomes to stay in Kansas City to keep close to football while supporting causes close to this heart.

“I wanted to be here so I could still go up to the facility and do what I what I had to do and prepare for Oakland of course,” Mahomes said. “But to be a part of this, I get to be here, have a lot of my teammates here that are on their bye weeks and they could be other places. I get to spend time with them and spent time with the community as well.”

But Mahomes is still finding time to prepare for hosting the Oakland Raiders on Dec. 1.

“It's going to be a great game, they have a great team,” Mahomes said. “Obviously they still have another game to play against the Jets this week. We're excited for the opportunity to play in Arrowhead again, it's been a while now, and we're excited to get back out there and play.”

