5 Immediate Reactions to Giants Landing Matt Nagy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Matt Nagy has landed.

After a nervous four weeks, Nagy has earned the New York Giants’ offensive-coordinator role, according to multiple reports. Runner-up to Robert Saleh as Titans head coach and shut out from more than a dozen opportunities, Nagy has found a fantastic situation with John Harbaugh.

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy hugs tight end Travis Kelce (87) prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Nagy’s contract as Chiefs offensive coordinator expired after the 2025 season and, with Nagy interviewing for four head-coach vacancies, Reid quickly hired Eric Bieniemy to replace him in Kansas City.

The NFL hiring cycle is generally transparent because coaches and their agents want their candidacies public. But there was no news of Nagy interviewing with Harbaugh, until his hiring broke Tuesday morning.

Harbaugh reportedly was scheduled to interview Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, Colts passing game coordinator Alex Tanney and Dolphins wide receivers coach Robert Prince, before Prince joined Kevin Stefanski as wide receivers coach last week.

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken on the field before the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Browns opened Nagy's door

Last Wednesday, the Browns shocked a lot of people by hiring Todd Monken as head coach. One of those people was Harbaugh, who reportedly was warming his offensive-coordinator office at Giants headquarters for Monken.

Ideal situation

As soon as Harbaugh lost Monken to the Browns, many saw Nagy as a good fit for Harbaugh’s Giants. But the Giants are also an ideal fit for Nagy. The organization is widely considered one of the league’s most respected, so Nagy goes from one highly regarded NFL team to another.

Harbaugh also acquires a former NFL head coach (Nagy held the reins of the Chicago Bears from 2018-21). In 2018, Nagy earned Coach of the Year honors after leading Chicago to the playoffs.

Jan 20, 2026; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach John Harbaugh pose after the press conference announcing Harbaughís hiring at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

Exciting young quarterback

And like that 2018 season in Chicago, when Nagy worked with Mitchell Trubisky to lead the Bears to the postseason, Nagy gets a former first-round selection in his second NFL season. Jaxson Dart in 2025 showed plenty of promise in 12 starts, including wins in his final two games.

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Brian Burns (0) greets New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Assortment of offensive weapons

Wan’Dale Robinson, who posted 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on 92 catches last season, is a free agent. But Tuesday’s news might convince him to return, if the Giants can fit him under the salary cap. Meanwhile, two of the league’s most exciting young players, Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo, are back from injury.

And, should they choose, the Giants are sure to get an immediate starter at any offensive position with the fifth overall selection in April’s draft.

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) looks at a ball that was meant for him as he gets ready to fall in the end zone, in the fourth quarter, Sunday, September 21, 2025. Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) is shown on Nabers' left side. | Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee revenge game at MetLife

Nagy got passed up twice by the Titans, first when they hired Saleh as head coach and then when they hired former Chiefs assistant and Giants head coach Brian Daboll as offensive coordinator. Nagy gets his opportunity for revenge this fall, when the Titans visit the Giants at MetLife Stadium.

