Latest Coaching Hire Opens Up Opportunity for Former Chiefs OC Nagy

This has been one of the most hectic offseasons with coaching movement dominating the NFL news cycle. On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns hired former Baltimore Ravens' offensive coordinator Todd Monken as the team's next head coach.

While the move was not highly praised, it does finally provide clarity for the Browns, who have been plagued by dysfunction for years. Monken's hire did come as a surprise, as he was the favorite to land an offensive coordinator job in the NFC East.

Oct 13, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets offensive coordinator Todd Monken prior to the game against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Following the disappointing season, the Baltimore Ravens decided to move on from John Harbaugh after 18 seasons as the head coach. The New York Giants, desperate for some semblance of stability, hired the 63-year-old as the franchise's next head coach. Harbaugh would sign a five-year deal, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

Shortly after the hire, it was reported that Monken was likely to join Harbaugh in New York and serve as the offensive coordinator. Obviously, that will not be the case, which opens the door for former Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy .

Why Nagy Could Land in New York

New Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh speaks during a press conference welcoming Harbaugh at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2025. | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Harbaugh served as the special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach on Andy Reid's staff in Philadelphia from 1999 to 2006. The two coaches' relationship goes back over 25 years, and it was apparent in Harbaugh's introductory press conference with the Giants.

“Andy [Reid] is a man of few words,” Harbaugh said at his introductory press conference earlier this month. “And his four words to me were: ‘Change can be good.’ That’s what he said: ‘Change can be good.’”

“He’s a good friend,” Harbaugh said. “How about we do this? We’ll sign up for that deal right now – what he did in Kansas City. Let’s do that.”

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy looks on during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Reid's advice reflects on his experience when he was fired by the Philadelphia Eagles after the 2012 season, which led to him signing with the Chiefs prior to the 2013 season.

Earlier this week, Reid spoke glowingly of Nagy , stating that the 47-year-old coach deserved a head coaching opportunity in the NFL. While that will most likely not occur this offseason, Reid could reach out to Harbaugh and vouch for Nagy to be considered for the Giants' offensive coordinator opening.

Would it be a Good Move For Nagy?

Jan 4, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

While Nagy ultimately wants to be a head coach again, this would be an incredible opportunity for the former 2018 NFL Coach of the Year. One, he would be able to work with second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has shown tons of potential during his rookie season. In addition, New York's offense is filled with elite talent, such as Malik Nabers.

While Nagy ultimately wants to be a head coach again, this would be an incredible opportunity for the former 2018 NFL Coach of the Year. One, he would be able to work with second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has shown tons of potential during his rookie season. In addition, New York's offense has elite talent, including wide receiver Malik Nabers.