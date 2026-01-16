The Advice Andy Reid Gave John Harbaugh on Next Stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Finally, there's reported confirmation that Andy Reid is in fact doing interviews with coaching candidates.

Actually, the Chiefs’ head coach isn't interviewing someone for his staff. It was John Harbaugh interviewing Reid before Harbaugh gave his agent a green light to enter into negotiations to become the next New York Giants head coach.

According to insider Gary Myers, Reid was one of Harbaugh’s first phone calls after Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti fired his only head coach since 2008. Harbaugh’s family has long respected Reid and Harbaugh served on Reid’s Philadelphia staff for eight years (1999-2007) before taking the Ravens job.

Perspective and encouragement

Myers also noted that Reid’s perspective was important to Harbaugh, an encouragement after such a long and successful tenure leading one franchise.

Reid was in a similar situation 13 years ago this month. Since the Ravens let him go Jan. 6, Harbaugh was the league’s most sought-after coaching candidate, just as Reid was after the Eagles ended his tenure following the 2012 season. And just as the Mara family set its sights on Harbaugh, Clark Hunt set his sights on Reid.

Probably because of the example Reid has set in Kansas City, league observers have widely congratulated the Giants on their decision.

“This is a huge win for the Giants,” said former NFL veteran and ESPN analyst Ryan Clark on Thursday’s edition of First Take, “because the Giants don't have to guess. John Harbaugh has the least questions about him amongst any coach that's going to be hired in this coaching cycle. They had to guess on Ben McAdoo. They had to guess on Joe Judge. They had to guess on Brian Daboll. You don't have to guess about who John Harbaugh is. You don't have to guess about, can John Harbaugh lead a franchise?”

Dan Orlovsky echoed those sentiments, sounding remarkably similar to those that praised Hunt for hiring Reid back in 2013.

“This is a coach that wins on a consistent basis,” Orlovsky said, “sets a standard of how they're going to go about doing things. And it's not just coachspeak. This is a daily walk that he establishes in your building. I think it's the best day the Giants have had in many, many, many years.”

Reid took the reins of the Chiefs and immediately restored respect to a franchise that finished 2-14 the year before. In fact, Reid won his first nine games in Kansas City and finished 11-5 his first year, losing a first-round playoff shootout at Indianapolis, 45-44. Reid reeled off 12 consecutive winning seasons in Kansas City, including three Super Bowl titles, before his first losing campaign in 2025.

