Announcers, Viewing Options Revealed for Chiefs-Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Winners get the spoils in the NFL. First-round byes, stand-alone primetime windows and A crew announcers.

But when an NFL team loses 10 games, it gets the bottom of the totem pole. Even when the game could be the Travis Kelce swan song.

Nov 29, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) laterals the ball during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

That’s the case for Chiefs fans this week. When the team wraps up the season in Las Vegas on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan), Chiefs fans will see CBS announcers they might need to Google.

But if fans don’t remember Kyle Long, the No. 20-overall selection in the 2013 NFL draft (the year Kansas City selected Eric Fisher No. 1 overall, they’ll certainly remember his dad.

Sep 15, 2019; Denver, CO, USA; Chicago Bears guard Kyle Long (75) celebrates with linebacker Khalil Mack (52) after the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The younger Long, who played his entire seven-year career with the Chicago Bears, will serve as the color commentator this week. His father is Howie Long, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who wreaked havoc for Chiefs quarterbacks during his career with the Raiders.

In 22 career games against the Chiefs, the Hall of Fame defensive end went 9-13 and piled up 12 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Long’s other son, Chris, was the No. 1-overall selection in the 2008 draft by the St. Louis Rams. He played for Rams head coach Steve Spagnuolo from 2009-11.

Sep 13, 2015; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Rams defensive end Chris Long (91) runs on to the field before the game between the St. Louis Rams and the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Day, kickoff time

Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT in Kansas City (1:25 p.m. PT in Las Vegas).

Announcers and television network:

CBS (KCTV-TV, Channel 5 in Kansas City; KLAS-TV, Channel 8 in Las Vegas) will air the contest.

Long joins play-by-play announcer Chris Lewis and sideline reporter Tiffany Blackmon on the CBS production. Sunday marks the ninth time this season the network has aired a Chiefs game.

Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; CBS Sports sideline reporter Tiffany Blackmon watches from the sidelines during the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Radio options:

Mitch Holthus, Voice of the Chiefs since 1994, handles play-by-play on the Chiefs Radio Network. Former Kansas City wide receiver Danan Hughes is the analyst. Local media personality Josh Klingler is on the sideline. In the greater Kansas City area, the game airs on flagship station KFNZ (The Fan, 96.5 FM and 610 AM).

July 29, 2012; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs sports radio personality Mitch Holthus interviews players after training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Each club’s local radio broadcast also airs to out-of-market SiriusXM listeners.

Spanish-language listeners can download the Audacy app (Chiefs en Español) to hear the Tico Sports production, with Oscar Monterroso (play-by-play), Hannah Bassham (analyst) and Alvaro Alvarez (sideline).

Streaming options:

To stream Sunday’s game, fans can download the official CBS app, Paramount Plus. After the game, a replay of the telecast, along with All-22 coaches film, is available with a premium subscription to NFL Plus.

