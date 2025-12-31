Kelce Addresses Game 217, Potentially His Final NFL Appearance
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Here’s the extreme version of testing how much an NFL player loves his job.
Hand him his team’s worst season in 11 years, keep him out of the playoffs for the first time since 2014 and end his streak of nine straight division titles and three consecutive Super Bowl appearances.
Strip him of Patrick Mahomes and give him third-string starter Chris Oladokun. Then, send him to play the league’s worst team in the season finale of what could be the 217th and final NFL game of his 13-year Hall of Fame career.
“It's Vegas, man. It's Raiders Week, man,” Travis Kelce said on this week’s edition of New Heights. “No matter what the score is, obviously, two teams where we know our season ends after this Sunday, and you're just playing for the love of the game and the honor of wearing the Chiefs helmet in a fierce rivalry, man.
“And I know we've already beat them once. We gave them a goose egg. And they're going to be ready for this one. They're going to be excited for this one. And I know Pete Carroll is going to have those guys fired up and ready to rock and roll, knowing how motivating he is. And they're at home where they're comfortable. And I'm excited to go out to Vegas and finish this year off.”
Tight-lipped this week
No mention of finishing off a career. Not even a third-person reference to his team, like two weeks ago. A wise person once said those who love what they do never work a day in their lives. Kelce is the poster child.
Because the tight end’s current contract expires after Sunday’s game, his situation is a bit different than last year. A Super Bowl blowout left him with a bad taste in his mouth, hungry to return and go out on a better note.
The Chiefs spiraled, however. They need a win over the Raiders on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan) to end a five-game losing streak, something Kelce has experienced only once previously. The Chiefs have never lost six straight since Andy Reid became head coach in 2013 and the team drafted Kelce three months later.
Win avoids six-game losing streak
The only other time Kansas City lost five in a row was early in 2015. The Chiefs rebounded from a 1-6 start to advance all the way to the divisional round of the playoffs.
Regardless of whether the Chiefs beat the Raiders on Sunday, Kelce will cap his 13th season with some impressive career numbers. He has two more milestones to reach on Sunday.
Kelce needs 10 yards to become just the third tight end in league history with 13,000 career receiving yards, joining Chiefs legend Tony Gonzalez (15,127) and Jason Witten (13,046).
Surpassing Witten is obviously within range. Kelce needs 57 yards on Sunday to claim No. 2 on that all-time tight ends list.
And with 1,077 career regular-season receptions, Kelce needs only two to surpass Terrell Owens (1,078) for No. 8 on the league’s all-time receiving list (all players).
