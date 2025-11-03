Arrowhead Report

Chiefs’ Week 9 Offensive Position Group Performance Raises 2024 Flashbacks

The Kansas City Chiefs' defeat to the Buffalo Bills didn't help their case in proving that this offensive

Dominic Minchella

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard (8) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs' winning ways came to a close this weekend, as the franchise came up short to their biggest rival in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and the Bills continued their winning ways when taking on the Chiefs in the regular season.

When looking at the game after the fact, there were some clear troubles that the Chiefs had on both sides of the football. However, when it came to the offensive side, one position group's inconsistencies stuck out like a sore thumb. And that was the offensive line.

The offensive line had a difficult time protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which caused Mahomes trouble when trying to move the football.

While not all the blame should fall on the O-Line, the position's performance could have easily given several members of the Chiefs Kingdom 2024 flashbacks.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The 2024 Nightmare Come Back to Life in 2025

Last season, Mahomes' offensive line didn't hold up the best against defenders, resulting in the former two-time MVP to get sacked a career high 36 times. Regardless, the Chiefs muscled their way to a third straight Super Bowl appearance, but the offensive line issues still plagued them.

In Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes was sacked six times and pressured a ton. In the losing effort to the Bills in Week 9, Mahomes was sacked three times but was pressured 24 times. If it were any other quarterback in the pocket, that sack number could have been much higher.

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) and defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The lack of first round 2025 NFL Draft pick Josh Simmons at left tackle has caused some issues for the Chiefs as of late. Additionally, Trey Smith got a little banged up last week, which could have impacted his play. Not to make excuses, at the end of the day, the O-Line knows its job.

Mahomes has been sacked in every game except one this season, but even when he gets brought down, he's proven he can find ways to help the Chiefs win.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

But against a team like the Bills, or another big threat in the AFC, the offensive line needs to wake up from the nightmare of 2024 and get back to their more successful ways in 2025.

