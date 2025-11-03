Chiefs’ Week 9 Offensive Position Group Performance Raises 2024 Flashbacks
The Kansas City Chiefs' winning ways came to a close this weekend, as the franchise came up short to their biggest rival in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills. Josh Allen and the Bills continued their winning ways when taking on the Chiefs in the regular season.
When looking at the game after the fact, there were some clear troubles that the Chiefs had on both sides of the football. However, when it came to the offensive side, one position group's inconsistencies stuck out like a sore thumb. And that was the offensive line.
The offensive line had a difficult time protecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, which caused Mahomes trouble when trying to move the football.
While not all the blame should fall on the O-Line, the position's performance could have easily given several members of the Chiefs Kingdom 2024 flashbacks.
The 2024 Nightmare Come Back to Life in 2025
Last season, Mahomes' offensive line didn't hold up the best against defenders, resulting in the former two-time MVP to get sacked a career high 36 times. Regardless, the Chiefs muscled their way to a third straight Super Bowl appearance, but the offensive line issues still plagued them.
In Super Bowl LIX against the Philadelphia Eagles, Mahomes was sacked six times and pressured a ton. In the losing effort to the Bills in Week 9, Mahomes was sacked three times but was pressured 24 times. If it were any other quarterback in the pocket, that sack number could have been much higher.
The lack of first round 2025 NFL Draft pick Josh Simmons at left tackle has caused some issues for the Chiefs as of late. Additionally, Trey Smith got a little banged up last week, which could have impacted his play. Not to make excuses, at the end of the day, the O-Line knows its job.
Mahomes has been sacked in every game except one this season, but even when he gets brought down, he's proven he can find ways to help the Chiefs win.
But against a team like the Bills, or another big threat in the AFC, the offensive line needs to wake up from the nightmare of 2024 and get back to their more successful ways in 2025.
